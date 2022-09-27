Wind River Trust, a new non-profit organization, will discuss restoration plans and provide tours of the historic site, located in Skamania County, at an open house on Saturday, Oct. 1.

 The event is intended both to inform local residents of the plans and to introduce others to the opportunities here. According to a press release, the site is a former U.S. Forest Service ranger station and nursery that dates to the early 20th century. Following Forest Service downsizing in the late 1990s, part of the property was conveyed by the U.S. Government to Skamania County, and a bill to convey additional property is currently in Congress. Wind River Trust is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 2020 to lead an effort to restore the site and operate it as a small-scale attraction with overnight lodging and meeting space.