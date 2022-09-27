Wind River Trust, a new non-profit organization, will discuss restoration plans and provide tours of the historic site, located in Skamania County, at an open house on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The event is intended both to inform local residents of the plans and to introduce others to the opportunities here. According to a press release, the site is a former U.S. Forest Service ranger station and nursery that dates to the early 20th century. Following Forest Service downsizing in the late 1990s, part of the property was conveyed by the U.S. Government to Skamania County, and a bill to convey additional property is currently in Congress. Wind River Trust is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 2020 to lead an effort to restore the site and operate it as a small-scale attraction with overnight lodging and meeting space.
The trust will not own the properties, according to the release, but will work in partnership with the Forest Service and Skamania County through leases, permits, or other agreements that allow the Trust to restore and manage the buildings and landscapes. The project is starting small, with restoration of three historic structures, and revitalization of areas within the surrounding landscapes. Historic Wind River is envisioned to eventually include a visitor center, vacation rentals, meeting/event spaces, a native plant center and compatible businesses.
The open house will begin at the Training Center, in an historic meeting room built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1937. Board members will talk about the history of the site and plans for its restoration. From there, the event will shift outside to Chapman Avenue, the “main street” of the old ranger station, where a local resident will give a walking tour and talk about the history of the buildings, including one dating to 1912 that appeared in an episode of the Lassie television show. The tour route is a half mile long on flat, paved surface.
The open house will be offered twice, with one beginning at 10 a.m., and the other at 1 p.m. To help ensure that there is adequate seating, the trust requests that people who plan to attend send an e-mail to info@windriverwa.org with the number of people in their party and the time slot they plan to attend. The indoor portion is in an accessible building, and anyone with limited mobility who would like to participate in the walking tour is encouraged to include that information as well so accommodation can be arranged.
Each open house and tour will take about 90 minutes. The address for GPS navigation is 312 Chapman Ave., Carson.
