Concert at The Griffin House
Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Concert at The Griffin House
Westcliff Drive, Hood River
June 7, 6:30 p.m. — Lo Steele
KickStand Live Music
1235 State St., Hood River
June 7, 7 p.m. — The Honey Jays
The Ruins live music
13 Railroad St., Hood River
June 8, 5:30 p.m. — Jenny Don’t & The Spurs
June 13, 5:30 p.m. — Bart Budwig with The Hackles
June 8, 6 p.m. — Greenneck Daredevils
June 9, 6 p.m. — Night Heron/Haley Johnsen
June 10, 6 p.m. — Hillstomp
June 11, 5 p.m. — Laney Tripp, free show.
White Buffalo Live Music
4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River
June 8, 6 p.m. — Ravin’ R&B
Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series
240 First St., Stevenson
June 8, 6 p.m. — Richard and Tova Tillinghast
Flight of the Yankovics
210 Oak St., Bingen
June 9, 7 p.m. — Oregon’s fourth most popular folk comedy parody cover band duo to perform at The Bingen Theater.
Live Music @ Double Troubble
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
June 9, 6:30 p.m. — Victor Johnson to perform at White Salmon winery
Jacob Williams Winery show
3 Avery Road, Wishram
June 10, 1 p.m. — Kit Garoutte to perform
Gorge Sinfonietta with Aaron Meyer
Jackson Park, Hood River
June 10, 7 p.m. — Favorite of the Gorge, electric violinist Aaron Meyer to perform with the Gorge Sinfoinietta
Music at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
June 10, 7:30 p.m. — Hwy 14, featuring John Cyparski on guitar/sax/flute, Steve Ridout on the fiddle, and Scott Denis on guitar, to perform at local brewery.
Jazz By The Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
June 10, 7:30 p.m. — Locals perform jazz at Hood River Hotel
Music at Solera Brewery
4945 Baseline Drive, Hood River
June 12, 6 p.m. — Alonzo Garbonzo with guest Siena Christie
