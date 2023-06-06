Bingen’s NK Studios showcases talent

Bingen’s NK Studios held a community showcase with dancers from classes held at the studio, as well as with local guest acts. Dancers showcased a variety of dances from all skill levels and of many genres, including hip-hop, line dancing, and traditional and contemporary Irish step.

The fundraiser event sold out both nights of the performance, raising enough money to provide 19 terms of dance classes to those who apply for a scholarship through NK Studios, said founder Nika Kermani. “It was a beautiful whirlwind,” she said. Registration for summer classes at NK Studios is open at nkstudiosbingen.com. Donations to the scholarship program are accepted through Venmo @NKStudios.

 Photo by Seed Photography

Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.

Concert at The Griffin House