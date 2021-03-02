One Gorge has announced plans for the annual Gorgeous Night In, March 10.
The annual in-person events were started several years ago in Salem and Olympia during the two states’ legislative session. They were cancelled in 2020, as they were scheduled just as coronavirus infections were spreading and state lockdown rules had gone into effect.
This year, Gorge Night In will happen via Zoom, from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration is required, at www.mtadamschamber.com/events/details/gorge-ous-night-in-2021-2250.
At Night In, Oregon and Washington legislators and their staff gather with Gorge leaders for a simple celebration of how this bi-state region serves as a magnet for business development and tourism, and learn how local governments and business and industry are working together, according to a press release from the sponsoring One Gorge, a bi-state regional advocacy group.
Scheduled to host are Sen. Chuck Thomsen of Hood River, Sen. Curtis King of Washington, Rep. Anna Williams of Hood River, Rep. Gina Mosbrucker of Washington, Rep. Daniel Bonham of The Dalles, and Rep. Chris Corry of Washington.
