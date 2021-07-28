Unlike some of his props, his passion for magic will never disappear
Author Malcolm Gladwell said that it takes 10,000 hours of practice to become a master in any given field. Terry Godfrey, more commonly known as “Godfrey the Magician,” has been practicing magic since the age of 7 years old. That was 54 years ago. Godfrey has spent over half of a century perfecting his illusions and slight of hand tricks. After a year off of performing in public, Godfrey has returned to the Hood River County Fair to make people of all ages giggle to their hearts content.
“I have honestly lost track,” Godfrey said, trying to recount how many years he has been to Hood River.
He is just happy to be back on the stage and making people smile again. Godfrey lives in San Diego, but tours county fairs all throughout the west coast. Before this weekend in Hood River, Godfrey traveled from the Columbia County Fair in St. Helens. In the weeks to follow he will visit Santa Rosa, Calif., Crook County, Tillamook and eventually a handful of county fairs in Arizona during autumn.
The COVID-19 pandemic derailed his usual shenanigans. Normally, he would have invited kids to join him on stage. Certain rules and regulations in the past forced him to modify his shows. But as the vaccine is becoming more widely available, there is a feeling of normalcy.
“Thankfully, the rules changed about halfway through the fair,” Godfrey said, “so I worked in a trick where I could have a kid up on the stage.”
Hood River was the first show to have audience members participate in his illusions since the pandemic began, according to Godfrey.
He has clearly perfected his craft because his perfromances get a rise out of even the most stubborn audience members, myself included. As the show concludes he encourages the children to ask mom and dad for a few dollars to buy his book of magic. A few reluctant parents hand over the remaining cash in their wallets in exchange for the smiles and excitement that follows.
Godfrey pulled me aside after the show and displayed his mastery once again. He asked me to sign my name on a card of my choosing. I signed a six of spades and shuffled the card back into the original deck. Telling me I had won a prize, he pulls a sealed envelope out of his jacket. He rips the envelope open and signals for me to look inside. Inside is the signed six of spades. As I stand there speechless, he fills the silence by suggesting I go buy a lottery ticket.
“It’s your lucky day,” Godfrey said. “But I get 10% of the winnings.”
He scribbles “Have a magical life” on the envelope and prepares for his next show.
