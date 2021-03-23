A wide range of special taxing districts — ports, education districts, water or fire districts, and others — will be on the May 18 Special Districts election ballots in Wasco County and Hood River County. The election will conducted by mail.
March 18 was the last day for tax districts to file a measure, and for candidates to file for office or withdraw their names.
April 27 is the last day to register to vote in Oregon.
Klickitat County
In Klickitat County, a single ballot measure proposal has been submitted in Washington’s April 27 special election.
Glenwood Fire District 8 is proposing an increase in the district’s regular property tax levy, from 76 cents to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy amount would be assessed in 2021 for collection in 2022 if approved.
No ballot proposals were submitted to Skamania County by the Feb. 26 deadline for next month’s election.
Final filings are as follows:
Hood River County
Crystal Springs Water District: Eric Cederstam, Antonio Baptista, Craig Ortega
Hood River County Library District: Karen Bureker, Megan Janik, Lisa Marsden
Hood River County Transportation District: Megan Ramey, Darrell Roberts, Meghan Larivee, Gregory Pack
Hood River County School District: Position 2 — Barb Hosford; Position 4 — Julia Garcia-Ramirez; Position 6 — Brandi Sheppard; At Large — Heidi Parr, Jennifer Kelly
Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District: Anna Cavaleri, Nan Noteboom
Ice Fountain Water District: Gene Baskins, Terry Benton, Catherine Hamada
Odell Sanitary District: Robert Duddles, James Jans
Parkdale Rural Fire Protection District: Paul Zastrow, Jason Wilkins
Port of Cascade Locks: Position 4 — Joeinne Caldwell; Position 5 — Jess Groves
Port of Hood River: Position 1 — Ben Sheppard, Position 2— Heather Gehring; Position 3 — Mike Fox, Lach Litwer
Westside Rural Fire Protection District: Jim Gray, Jeff Hasegawa;
Wy’East Rural Fire Protect District: Donald Moore, Dick Virk, Robert Graves, Craig Mallon
Mt. Hood Community College:
Zone 1 — Diane McKeel; Zone 2 — Marie Teune, James Zordich
Wasco County
Columbia Gorge Community College
Position 1 (Wasco County) — Frank Polehn; Nathanael Stice; Position 2 (Wasco County) — Jonathan Fost; Position 3 (Hood River County) — Tim Arbogast; Position 5 (Wasco County) — Kim Morgan; Position 7 (Wasco County) — Lucille Begay
Columbia Gorge Education Service District
Zone 2 (Wasco Co Precincts 1, 5, and 7) Holly Price; Stacey Holeman; Zone 3 (Wasco Co Precincts 4, 8, 9, 10-14); Tammarra Ferguson; Zone 4 (At Large) Susan Gabay; Zone 6 (Hood River Precincts 1, 2, and 5) Ian Stromquist; Zone 7 (Hood River Precincts 3, 7, 9-12) Paul Zastrow
Dufur School District
Position 1 — Anne Kelly; Position 3 — Stanley Ashbrook; Position 4 — Robert Wallace
North Wasco School District
Zone 1 — Mary Morehouse; Rebecca Thistlethwaite; Zone 4 — John Nelson, Carla McQuade; Zone 5 — Holly Gove, Brian Stevens; Zone 7 — Portions of Precincts 3,4 and 11) Judy Richardson
South Wasco County School District
Zone 1— Howard Fetz, Paul Koerschgen; Zone 3 — Joshua Thompson; Zone 4 — Tammarra Ferguson; Zone 6 —Kevin Duling
Columbia Rural Fire Protection District
Position 1 — Mike Urness; Position 2 -- Dave Wagenblast
Juniper Flat Fire Protection District
Position 3 — Paul Savery; Position 4 — Brian Silvey; Position 5 — Jerry Duling
Mid Columbia Fire and Rescue
Position 2 — Corey Case; Position 4 — David Jacobs
Mosier Fire District
Position 2 — Todd Reeves; Position 3 — Barbara Ayers, Peter Lawson, Jim Appleton
Tygh Valley Fire Protection District
Position 1 — Dan Jaffe; Position 4 — Steven Ellis
Wamic Rural Fire Protection District
Position 3 — Neil Senger; Position 4 — Larry Warren
Tooley Water District
Position 1 — John Amery; Position 2 — Larry Russ
Tygh Valley Water District
Position 4 — Sam Cobb; Position 5 — Cliff Olson
Wamic Water and Sanitary Authority
Position 4 -- Robert Goleman; Position 5 — Glenn Crawford
Dufur Recreation District
Position 2 — Stanley Ashbrook; Position 4 — William Parke; Position 5 — Steve Kramer
Northern Wasco Parks and Recreation District
Position 1 Michael Held; Justin Brock; Rachel Carter; Position 4 — Ellen Woods; Position 5 — Annette Byers, Curtis Eggers
South Wasco Parks and Recreation
Position 1 — Lisa Gambee (unexpired two-year term); Position 2 — Frank Veenker
Port of The Dalles
Position 1 — Jack Hay, Robert Wallace; Position 3 — John Willer, Marcus Swift
White River Health District
Position 1 — James Holycross; Position 3 — Suzanne Knapp; Position 4 — Andrew Houck
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.