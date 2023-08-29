FireDowntown1.JPG

HOOD RIVER — A commercial fire was reported at 7:51 a.m. in the 200 block of Cascade Avenue in Hood River. A press release from the Hood River Fire Department later stated: "Due to the size of the building, unknown level of involvement, and an adjacent building, the incident commander requested additional resources to bring additional firefighting resources to the scene."

Firefighting crews from Hood River, West Side, Wy'East, Pine Grove, Cascade Locks, Mosier and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue responded. Hood River Fire Department Captain Dave Smith estimated they were on site within four minutes. 