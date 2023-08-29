HOOD RIVER — A commercial fire was reported at 7:51 a.m. in the 200 block of Cascade Avenue in Hood River. A press release from the Hood River Fire Department later stated: "Due to the size of the building, unknown level of involvement, and an adjacent building, the incident commander requested additional resources to bring additional firefighting resources to the scene."
Firefighting crews from Hood River, West Side, Wy'East, Pine Grove, Cascade Locks, Mosier and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue responded. Hood River Fire Department Captain Dave Smith estimated they were on site within four minutes.
"We were working our trucks this morning when the initial call came in," Smith said.
Firefighters battled the blaze for approximately an hour before having it under control.
Owner of Inside Out Fitness, Rick Dant, said he was in the bathroom when the lights began to flicker. Once he smelled the smoke and hear popping noises outside the door he jumped up and ran out. He recalls the smoke was so thick he could barely see ahead of him. Eventually he made it out of the building to call emergency services.
An upstairs tenant of the building, Kevin Nadeau, was woking from home when he received a text that the building was on fire. His office was reportedly still too smoky to go back inside. Firefighters opened his office windows and Nadeau was told to come back later in the afternoon if he would like to get back into his office.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is presently undetermined, and no damage estimate is available.
As of 10:30 a.m. Capt. Smith said there was a fire investigator en route to the location.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
