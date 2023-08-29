Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Hood River Valley’s cross country team opened the 2023 season at the Night Meet — a 15-race evening running festival Aug. 25 at Wilsonville High School.
No team scores were kept at the meet, which included runners from 50 high schools and showcased them competing in races divided by school grade and skill level.
Hood River Valley’s top finishers were Syl Perrin in the girls 3,000-meter sophomore race in 12 minutes, 16.4 seconds, and Logan King in the boys 3,000-meter sophomore race in 9:25.2.
Eagle Coach Brandon Bertram said the meet was a chance to run a shorter race early in the season against runners of similar skill level.
Hood River had 22 of its 35 runners compete at the meet. The HRV team is smaller than in past seasons, but Bertram said expectations remain the same for the Eagles.
“The expectation with our team is that we’re going to have a competitive team at the conference championship; that we’re going to go out there and we’re gonna put the best five bodies we have in our group and make sure they’re prepared and ready to go in late October,” the coach said.
October has been a good time of year for HRV cross country the past decade or so. The Hood River girls last fall won the 2022 Northwest Oregon Conference championship, ending Wilsonville’s six-year title. The Eagle girls have the sixth-longest Oregon active streak of consecutive years of qualifying for the state meet — 12 successive seasons. HRV won its seventh successive girls district team title, and 10th in the past 12 seasons (see box) a year ago — its first in the Northwest Oregon Conference. The Eagles won those seven district crowns in three different conferences: Columbia River, 2016 and 2017, Intermountain, 2018 through 2021; and NWOC in 2022.
Joining Perrin (who was 12th at district in 2022) in the sophomore race at Wilsonville were Charlotte Fuller and Sadie Baumann. Fuller, the 17th-place finisher at the 2022 NWOC district meet, finished in 14:00.3 at Wilsonville; Baumann, who was 23rd at district a year ago, clocked 13:24.8 at Wilsonville. Junior Olivia Millikin-Spray ran 13:55.6 last week. The Eagles also return sophomore Katie Godkin, the winner of the 2022 NWOC district junior varsity race.
The Eagle boys’ team has won four district cross country championships since 2015, but just one of those has been since 2017 (the 2020 season held in the spring of 2021 because of COVID-19).
Hood River’s boys team finished second to Wilsonville at district a year ago. Wilsonville has won six successive district boys cross country championships. The Wildcats will be challenged by Canby, which returns its 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th runners from the Cougars’ third-place district meet team, and La Salle Prep, whose top five runners from its fourth-place team were underclassmen.
Among the HRV boys runners joining King at the Night Meet were junior Kai Wagner who ran 10:02.5 for 3,000 meters. Wagner was 12th at the NWOC district meet in 2022. Sam Knoll (second at the 2022 junior varsity race) was the Eagles’ third fastest finisher at Wilsonville in 10:15.2.
Bertram said the goal is to give HRV runners, “the opportunity … to advance to the state meet and continue a pretty strong tradition of what we do at conference championships.”
Hood River next competes Sept. 2 at the Ultimook Race at Hydrangea Ranch near Tillamook.
