Drive Thru children's fair 2021 HR health department

Pictured above are, from the health department, Mayra Ulloa, McKenna Carter, and Daron Ryan.
Drive Thru children's fair 2021 Four Rivers Early Learning HUB.jpg

Four Rivers Early Learning HUB, Shira Skybinskyy and Christa Rude (with a cutout of Dolly Parton, founder of the Imagination Library).

Hood River County Early Childhood Committee’s Drive-Thru Children’s Fair, held at River of Life Assembly on Oct. 2 “was a huge success,” said organizer Terri Vann, with 18 agencies present and more than 150 children served. The health department gave 23 flu shots and a COVID vaccine, and Providence fit, then distributed, 100 bicycle helmets. “Every booth had some little treat or books for the kids and parents received useful information from all of the agencies,” said Vann.

Drive Thru children's fair 2021