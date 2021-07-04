Crystal Springs Water District will need to shut off the main transmission line for the entire District at 7 a.m. on July 6. Upper Valley customers will experience intermittent outages and low pressure. The outage should last for approximately four hours. Due to the loss of pressure, there is a chance for unverified ground water to entire the mains and as a precaution we will be issuing a precautionary boil water order. Boil water order is expected to be lifter after receiving lab results the afternoon of July 7. Check the district website at cswdhr.com for additional information.  