Crystal Springs Water District will need to shut off the main transmission line for the entire District at 7 a.m. on July 6. Upper Valley customers will experience intermittent outages and low pressure. The outage should last for approximately four hours. Due to the loss of pressure, there is a chance for unverified ground water to entire the mains and as a precaution we will be issuing a precautionary boil water order. Boil water order is expected to be lifter after receiving lab results the afternoon of July 7. Check the district website at cswdhr.com for additional information.
Crystal Springs Water District posts boil water order for July 6-7
