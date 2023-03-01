Paddle to the Pacific

'Paddle to the Pacific' author Laurie Case Wilhite will be at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum in The Dalles for a book signing and dinner on March 2.

 Contributed cover

THE DALLES — The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum and local author Laurie Case Wilhite are hosting a book signing, program, and conversation featuring Wilhite’s 2022 book, “Paddle to the Pacific: A journey of reflection on the Columbia River.”

The event is Thursday, March 2 from 6-8 p.m.