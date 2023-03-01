THE DALLES — The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum and local author Laurie Case Wilhite are hosting a book signing, program, and conversation featuring Wilhite’s 2022 book, “Paddle to the Pacific: A journey of reflection on the Columbia River.”
The event is Thursday, March 2 from 6-8 p.m.
The evening’s program will include Wilhite reflecting on her 250-mile kayaking journey down the Columbia River from the John Day Dam to Astoria.
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum Raptor Coordinator Morgan Olson will also speak about the status of the magnificent avian life along the Columbia Gorge and beyond.
There is a pasta dinner option available from 6-7 p.m. The program is from 7-8 p.m. Dinner and program tickets are $20 for museum members and $25 for non-museum members. Program-only tickets are $10.
