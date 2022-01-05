On Nov. 15 President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law that will address climate change and improve the country’s framework. Almost half — $567.46 billion — will go to The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to revive Americas roads, bridges, airports, and broadband connectivity. Oregon will receive at least $4.5 billion over the next five years, which the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oregon Transportation Commission (OTC) will allocate the money. The Port of Hood River is hoping to capitalize on the uptick in financing options and get moving on the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge Replacement Project.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) will distribute funds directly to the states, who will in turn devise their own system for allocating the money. ODOT and the OTC have yet to determine how the funds will be given out. The application and award process is expected to take considerably longer due to the significant increase in discretionary funds. The OTC will present public input to date and give draft scenarios in a virtual Zoom meeting on January 20. They will continue to consider public input and are scheduled to approve a final funding scenario March 30, 2022.
Legislative advocate for the port, Hal Hiemstra, has been working on the ground in Washington, D.C., representing the port for 20 years. Contracted through Summit Strategies, Hiemstra provides the local perspective to congressional leaders and other members of the delegation. He speaks regularly with senators and representatives from both Oregon and Washington about the project. Hiemstra works with Senators Jeff Merkley (Ore.), Ron Wyden (Ore.), Maria Cantwell (Wash.); Representative Greg Walden (Ore.), Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.) and Congressman Earl Blumenauer.
“We try to make sure that they’re on board and understand the goals and objectives of the local communities,” said Hiemstra.
Smaller grant programs are built into the IIJA, but are still very valuable to the ports efforts to raise money. Hood River and the bridge replacement project qualifies for many of the large money-heavy grants. The Rural Transportation Grant Program will give $2 billion over five years, to entities who apply directly to the USDOT. According to Hiemstra, Hood River would qualify and be eligible to receive upwards of $25 million. The port also has eyes on the $12.5 billion in discretionary funds specifically set aside for bridge rehabilitation and replacement.
Hiemstra added sometimes fundraising isn’t just about the money.
“Some of those efforts have been legislative language as opposed to just chasing dollars,” said Hiemstra.
In the previous infrastructure bill passed by President Barack Obama in 2015, Hiemstra worked with Walden and other senators to include specific language that would increase Hood River’s chances for additional funding.
“We were able to add statutory language on behalf of the port that specifically said, one of the selection criteria that would be considered by USDOT was whether the project that is seeking funding is located in a National Scenic Area,” said Heimstra.
Hood River County Commission Chair Mike Oates, Hood River City Councilor Erick Haynie, Port of Cascade Locks Commission Chair Jess Groves, Jon Davies of Columbia River Insurance and Megan Ramey, Active Mobility Safety coordinator for May Street Elementary, addressed a letter to the Oregon Transportation Commission (OTC) asking for allocation of resources towards the replacement project. Davies served as commissioner for Port of Hood River from 2009 to 2017, and elected president in 2011.
Meanwhile the port is still working to complete the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision. According to a Port December 2021 Update: “Tribal compensatory agreements (CAs) are under development for impacts to treaty fishing activities during construction. The Final EIS/Record of Decision will be delayed until completion of the CAs.”
