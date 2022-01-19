The Hood River County Transportation District Board has appointed Amy Schlappi to the position of executive director of Columbia Area Transit (CAT) as of late December 2021. She will work alongside current Executive Director Patty Fink until Fink’s retirement in July.
Prior to this appointment Schlappi has served as CAT’s planning and development manager since October 2019. During her tenure, Schlappi has helped shape and expand the transportation system in Hood River County, executing projects like the GOrge Pass, and assisting in the development of an expanded Gorge-wide transportation system in partnership with other Gorge transportation providers, said a press release.
Schlappi has developed community programs to improve transportation access for seniors, individuals with disabilities, low-income individuals, and Limited-English Proficiency individuals. With support from the Columbia Gorge Health Council and the City of Hood River, she helped expand the Low-Income Pass program, and created the structured Gorge Transit Connect Program resulting in the distribution of 400 bus passes to low-income individuals in Hood River and Wasco counties in 2021. In addition, she expanded the Student Free-Fare Program, collaborating with the school district, schools, and families to educate students on available transit resources to meet transportation needs outside of school provided transportation. These projects helped increase awareness of public transit services in the region and have allowed the district to build partnerships with local organizations.
Schlappi has a Bachelor’s of Science in urban planning and a Master of Science in international planning and development. Her eight years of managerial experience and prior work experience with organizations like ZIPCAR and Chariot Transit made her the ideal choice for the CAT ED position, said a press release.
“We’re delighted Amy has accepted the Executive Director role,” said Board Chair Lara Dunn. “Amy has proven to be an invaluable employee and has the experience and skills necessary to lead the District forward.”
Fink stated, “Amy is an outstanding choice. She is well respected by staff, understands the day to day operations and has been instrumental in forging the necessary partnership to ensure public transit is a key part of Hood River County’s transportation network.”
Fink, appointed in 2017, has led the district through pivotal changes to improve the overall efficiency and operations of CAT, including adding more services and creating new partnerships in the Columbia Gorge region. As Schlappi assumes the directorship, she will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations, executing a new Transit Master Plan, and leading policy development and planning for a balanced, safe, and efficient transportation system.
