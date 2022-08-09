What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Reunions
Aug. 12-13 — Wy’east Class of 1962 (60th). For more information, call Carolyn (Thomas) Princehouse, 541-387-3438.
Aug 13 — Wy’east Class of 1967 (55th). Catered lunch served at 1:30 p.m. at Mike and Sue Faulkender’s campground on Hess Road, Parkdale. HRHS Class of ‘67 welcome. Event noon to dusk. Contact info: Susie Horton 503-654-1682, eshorton@teleport.com.
Aug. 19-21 — The Dalles High School Class of 1992 (30th). For details or with information about classmates who may not be on social media, contact Kara Davis at daviskara@hotmail.com or visit The Dalles High Class of 1992 Facebook page.
Aug. 26-27 — The Dalles High School Class of 1972 (50th). For more info contact asmile4u72@outlook.com.
Sept. 8 — The Dalles High School Class of 1962 (60th), 3-7 p.m. at the Bargeway Pub in The Dalles. RSVP to Garry Peterson at garry_1@charter.net.
Community Events
Aug. 10 — Teen Arcade Day, 4-7 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to ages 12-20. Arcade games including Foos Ball, Pac Man and more. Snacks provided.
Aug. 11 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting, 6-7 p.m. either at the Hood River Library or via Zoom (COVID dependent); check hoodriverdemocrats.org or facebook.com/hoodriverdemocrats beforehand for venue information.
Aug. 11 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. in The Dalles Library’s meeting room. “Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernadine Evaroisto. Open 18 and older who are interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments. Meets second Thursday of the month.
Aug. 11 — Birds & Brews, 6:30-9 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. With Freebridge Brewing; 21 and older after-hours event. Tickets at www.gorgediscovery.org or 541-296-8600 ext. 201.
Aug. 11 — Families in the Park, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. “Soul Vaccination.” Food available for purchase, fun giveaways. Free. Sponsored by Hood River Lions Club with partner Gorge Community Foundation and many others.
Aug. 12 — Summer Blockbuster Movie Night, 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library. For teens and adults; meets in the newly renovated theater room. Snacks and drinks provided. “Spider-man: Far from Home.”
Aug. 13 — Saturday Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Thompson Park, The Dalles. sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota Honda and co-hosted by City of The Dalles Beautification Committee and Columbia Gorge Community College Student government.
Aug. 13 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Aug. 14 — Parkdale Garden Club Ice Cream Social, 1-4 p.m. at the Parkdale Memorial Garden, intersection of Baseline Road and Dee Highway. Includes tours of the garden and plant sale. Free, open to all; donations welcome.
Aug. 15 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14.
Aug. 15 — Author Event, 7 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium Fireside Room, The Dalles. Larry Lyon presents on his book “1930: Manhattan to Managua, North America’s First Transnational Automobile Trip.”
Aug. 16 — Putting Your House In Order Seminar, 10:30 a.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Free; food and drinks provided by Anderson’s. Play 20 questions with a local attorney, learn about essential documents, tour the funeral home and more. RSVP to 541-296-2600.
Aug. 16 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Aug. 16 — Klickitat County Board of Commissioners Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dallesport Community Center, 136 Sixth Ave. To discuss options for ownership and/or operation of Dallesport Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Aug. 17-24 — Klickitat County Fair and Rodeo, Goldendale. Schedule at www.klickitatcountyfair.com.
Aug. 18 — Writer’s Talk, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Poet and professor Lex Runciman.
Aug. 18 — Families in the Park, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. “Eagle Eyes.” Food available for purchase, fun giveaways. Free. Sponsored by Hood River Lions Club with partner Gorge Community Foundation and many others.
Aug. 19 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service, 3440 Guignard Drive. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Aug. 19 — Summer Blockbuster Movie Night, 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library. For teens and adults; meets in the newly renovated theater room. Snacks and drinks provided. “Indian Jones and the Last Crusade.”
Aug. 19 —Hidden Histories: Oregon Nisei Veterans, 7-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, or via Zoom (register at bit.ly/3wkbuVv). Free in-person event; suggested donation $10. Proof of vaccination required for entry. More at info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
Aug. 19-20 — Free Clothes for Kids, Friday 4-7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St. (corner of 11th and Eugene). Free clothing for all grades. Donations of washed clothing in good condition accepted at the church by Aug. 16.
Aug. 20 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dalles Disposal, 1317 W. First St. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Aug. 21 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited.
Aug. 23 — Putting Your House In Order Seminar, 10:30 a.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Free; food and drinks provided by Anderson’s. Play 20 questions with a local attorney, learn about essential documents, tour the funeral home and more. RSVP to 541-386-1000.
Aug. 25 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Killer Tomato Farm, Hood River. Farmer-friendly time to network and learn from other farmers. RSVP to dan@ucdwa.org to receive address. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District.
Aug. 25 — Families in the Park, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. “Hit Machine.” Food available for purchase, fun giveaways. Free. Sponsored by Hood River Lions Club with partner Gorge Community Foundation and many others.
Aug. 25-27 — Wasco County Historical Society Open House, 2-4 p.m. at the 1850 Moody/Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St., The Dalles. Free admission.
Aug. 27 — Campfire Night, 8:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. For ages 13-19. Fire, friends and marshmallows in the library garden.
Aug. 27 — Car Wash Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hood River Elks Lodge 1507. More at facebook.com/HoodRiverElks.
Aug. 28 — Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 Annual Charity Golf Tournament, 7:30 a.m. check in and 8:30 a.m. shot gun start at Indian Creek Golf Course. Fundraiser for Hood River Student of the Month program. Entry forms at HR Elks or email Alisha.grg@windermere.com.
Ongoing
Mondays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 1-4 p.m. at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Oak and Jefferson, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays & Thursdays, Aug. 16 thru Sept. 15 — Senior Planet iPad Essentials Classes, 2-3:15 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Free. Five-week course; need a gmail address and Apple ID. Bring your own iPad or borrow one from Area Agency on Aging; call 541-276-1926. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Wednesdays & Fridays, Aug. 17 thru Sept. 16 — Senior Planet iPad Essentials Classes, 3-4:15 p.m. at Hood River Valley Adult center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. Five-week course; need a gmail address and Apple ID. Bring your own iPad or borrow one from Area Agency on Aging; call 541-276-1926. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. too noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, 1 p.m. at Spooky’s (third Thursday on Zoom); visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Aug. 11: Eliott Gloeb, OSU Extension Wasco County.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Saturdays thru Oct. 8 — The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fifth and Union, City Park. Local produced foods, produce, arts and crafts. SNAP/EBT, WIC & Senior FDNP Vouchers accepted.
SNAP Match provided up to $30. Kids ages 4-16 get $2 Power of Produce token at Managers Booth. More info at www.thedallesfarmersmarket.com, follow on Facebook/Instagram, or call 541-965-3658.
Saturdays thru Nov. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail). Locally produced food, produce and handcrafted items. SNAP EBT, WIC, senior market vouchers accepted; first 20 kids get $2 token (info at orange tent). More at www.gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Saturdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Saturday Farmers Market starting June 4. Bring home gardening questions.
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
