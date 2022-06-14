Four private gardens in White Salmon will be open to the public during the 2022 Central Gorge Garden Tour, presented by the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association on Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The gardens reflect each owner’s personal style and design while incorporating ornamental plantings, outdoor rooms, and hardscapes, as well as methods of food production. As the educational focus of this year’s Garden Tour, each garden will demonstrate various methods of vegetable gardening.
Tickets for the Central Gorge Garden Tour are $15. Hood River ticket outlets are Waucoma Bookstore, Good News Gardening, and the OSU Hood River Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, all in Hood River, Dickey Farms in Bingen or online at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga.
On June 18, the day of the tour, tickets will be available 8:45 a.m. to noon at Rheingarten Park, corner of N.W. Lincoln and N. Main in White Salmon. Your ticket will include a map and addresses of the gardens on the tour.
The ticket outlet at Rheingarten Park will also offer a Master Gardener Plant Clinic. Home gardeners are invited to bring plant and pest questions for Master Gardener recommendations.
The Central Gorge Master Gardener Garden Tour is a fundraiser for the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association. Central Gorge Master Gardeners provide free beginning gardening classes and continuing education to home gardeners. Central Gorge Master Gardeners are a division of the OSU Hood River County Extension Service.
