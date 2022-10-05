Wy’ east Middle School seventh graders unveil the newest Peace Pole dedicated by the Hood River Rotary Club on Sept. 21. The students who uncovered the symbol of peace were the same group who chose which languages were to be represented on the pole. Wy'east Middle School students and staff hold up two fingers that represent a signal for peace.
