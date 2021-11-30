After nearly two years of being sidelined from live performances, the Voci Community Choir returns to the stage with two holiday concerts, “Christmas Through the Ages and Around the World.”
Artistic Director and Voci Conductor Mark Steighner said that the concerts include music from the renaissance to very recent music, and across a wide variety of styles.
“Rehearsing in masks and in shorter rehearsals has limited the amount of music we could prepare, but as always, we are presenting a program of expressive and heart-warming music for the season,” he said.
The program ranges from Palestrina’s joyous Hodie to chorales by Bach, from German folk carols to contemporary music by Norwegian composer Kim Andre Arnesen, said a press release.
“Of course, we’ll conclude with a short audience singalong of well known carols,” Steighner added.
Although the Voci choir has been unable to perform live, it has made a number of virtual performance videos during the pandemic, ranging from Stephen Foster’s Hard Times Come Again No More to the premiere of a commissioned work based on a poem by Joy Harjo.
Because school facilities remain shuttered to outside groups, the choir will take advantage of two popular music venues with a long tradition of choral music. The performances will be Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at Riverside Community Church in Hood River, and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m., at St Peter’s Landmark Church in The Dalles.
Tickets for the concerts are $20 adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 youth (10-17) and free for kids under 10. Tickets are available at the door and in advance through the CGOA website at gorgeorchestra.org.
As per CGOA COVID-19 policy, all audience members, including children, must present proof of vaccination or negative COVID test from no more than 48 hours prior to the concert. All audience members must be masked and will be socially distanced.
The December Voci concert is one of a season-long series of performances sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda, as well as a number of other donors, sponsors and members. Anyone wishing to join CGOA and receive discounted tickets can follow the link at gorgeorchestra.org.
Anyone with questions should email info@gorgeorchestra.org.
