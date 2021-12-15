1921 — 100 years ago
Plans are now going forward for a mammoth Christmas tree and entertainment for about 300 children of Hood River. The Columbia Gorge Hotel will be the scene of this celebration and Henry Thiele will play Santa Claus. All children who are to participate will assemble I front of the county library on State Street at 4:30 on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23 and will be carried by auto to the hotel, where they will participate in the many good things to be provided. A number of autos will be required to carry the children, and those willing to devote a few minutes to this pleasant duty are asked to turn in their names to the News office. — Hood River News
Wasco County Grange members are opposed to holding the (world fair’s) exposition in Portland in 1925, if that project is financed by any manner of direct taxation. Grangemen from all over the county yesterday placed themselves on record to this effect, in a resolution passed at a meeting of the Pomona Grange, which includes members from all the local granges scattered throughout the county. The meeting was held in the Chenowith grange hall. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Arrival of the news that Japan has opened hostilities against the Hawaiian islands last Sunday synchronized with action take by County Judge C.D. Nickelsen ad Sheriff John Sheldrake to afford resident Japanese the maximum amount of protection against any untoward incident, which might be expected to come as a result of public indignation at the methods employed by the warlords of Japan against the United States. — Hood River News
Revealing that at least 42 residences in The Dalles were illuminated at one time or another between the hours of 4:45 and 6:50 o’clock this morning, The Dalles fire and police departments today warned local citizens that throughout the duration of the blackout all lights must either be blacked out or extinguished until 7 a.m. each morning. Failure to adhere to this regulation in the future will subject offenders to penalty, the departments announced. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Slingshot artists were at work during the past week and found six Hood River businesses firms their targets. Damage to pellet holes in widows was estimated at several hundred dollars. Firms hit were Wes Electrical, Hal’s Men’s Wear, Bud’s Ice Cream, Rialto Theater, Merle’s Market and Hood River News. — Hood River News
Hood River — The Port of Cascade Locks has purchased the Bridge of the Gods over the Columbia River from $892,500. Details of the sale for the 45-year-old span were completed here Thursday night at a Port Commission meeting. The bridge has been owned by Columbia River Toll Bridge Co., of Spokane. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Evidence of special expense incurred by the State Tax Commission in preparing for the current Harvey valuation trial went into the record this morning as the case proceeded into its 16th day in Judge Malcolm W. Wilkinson’s Circuit Court. Attorneys for Harvey Aluminum, plaintiff in the valuation suit, were denied access to documents for which an appraisal firm charged a fee of $5,000. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
The first snowstorm of the winter brought more headaches than emergencies to Hood River County residents as four inches of snow blanketed the valley Sunday, followed by heavy rain Monday an Tuesday. Law enforcement agencies reported only one accident with injuries over the weekend, although several dozen vehicles slid off I-84, Highway 35 and roads throughout the county due to icy conditions. — Hood River News
No rate increases for Northern Wasco County PUD customers is expected before next summer when the BPA plans to raise its rates, Harold Haake, acting PUD manager, said Monday. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Diners attending the Community Benefit Dinner at the Elks Lodge on Sunday will again have a choice of beef or turkey with all the trimmings. Last year about 600 persons turned out for the annual dinner, contributing over $1,400 to the community fund. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
Budget cuts equal to 40 teaching positions are on the block for Hood River County schools. “We’ve got a serious funding problem,” first year superintendent Jerry Sessions told the school board last Wednesday. Music, art and other programs could face the ax if the state requires the district to cut an estimated $2.2 million over the next biennium. — Hood River News
Bondholders have sued Golden Northwest Aluminum, Inc. over how the company used a windfall from reselling unused electricity when power prices skyrocketed this year. BNY Wester Trust Co., sued Golden Northwest — The parent company of Northwest Aluminum in The Dalles and Goldendale Aluminum — on Nov. 16 in federal court in New York. — The Dalles Chronicle
Last week’s snowstorm came without warning Wednesday, to see a significant snowfall already on the ground, with more coming down. Approximately 10 inches of wet snow dumped into the area, and the result was a day off from school for students and a day away from work for teachers and others.— White Salmon Enterprise
Commented