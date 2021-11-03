The Dalles High School celebrated Homecoming Royalty Friday, Oct. 29 at the Wahtonka campus. 

Watching the crowning are, left to right, Elizabeth Olivan, Brooke Abrams, Conor Blair and Austin Agidius. Blair and Agidius were also crowned as senior royalty.
Junior Andre Niko (84) receives a crown, as Deilane Stewart (right) awaits hers.
Homecoming Court, The Dalles High School, 2021.