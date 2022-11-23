These ones who have moved away stand in the museum. The smells of wood polish and wool add to the sentimentality as they stare down at the stereopticon and the hand-held stereoscope, which both lay atop a well-polished brass counter-top. A ceiling fan whirls.

It is Warhaven High School Alumni Weekend, and many families are hosting family reunions this second Saturday of July. Outside Pete and Gloria Petrovich and George Ansbach sit on the stoop exchanging news.