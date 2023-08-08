Stevenson Grange 121 event Aug 22 ONE PIC.jpg

Dr. Michael Beug

Stevenson Grange 121’s 2023 Community Resiliency Programs theme for 2023:  Remembering What We’ve Forgotten!

On Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m., Dr. Michael Beug, Professor Emeritus, Evergreen College, will present “Edible, Poisonous, and Fascinating Fall Fungi of the Columbia River Gorge” at the Stevenson Community Library.