Jackie McManus, a Gorge author active in The Dalles Art Center, has released a new book of poems.
McManus was born in Stanley, Wisc., before moving to Montana and then Washington. McManus currently helps facilitate the Writer’s Talk series at The Dalles Art Center promoting Northwest authors.
In her new book, “Related to Loon: A first year teacher in Tuluksak,” McManus takes the reader on an Alaskan adventure.
McManus “turns student-of-life in a remote Alaskan village,” writes former Washington Poet Laureate, Kathleen Flenniken, saying McManus “turns student-of-life in a remote Alaskan village” with her book of poems. “From the very first poem, we recognize Jackie McManus as a skilled storyteller — playful, serious, subtle, respectful. This little book is an absolute delight.”
McManus draws on her experience in a Yup’ik community on the Alaskan tundra through poetry that reads like story. Dale Brandenburger, the author of “Grizzly Trade,” who is from The Dalles, describes Related to Loon as “a bittersweet ode about an ancient isolated village on a collision course with the modern world. At turns, tragic and hopeful, but always poignant.”
Teaching first and second grade, accompanied by her 4-year-old daughter, the book “is a compelling read from a gifted writer,” said a press release. Reviews and copies of the book are available at Finishing Line Press (finishinglinepress.com).
