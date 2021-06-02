The Dalles organist Garry Estep will present a concert on the Phelps-d’Autremont pipe organ on Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, The Dalles.
Admission will be by donation and used to assist a local family in need.
The Phelps-d’Autremont organ is the largest in the Columbia River Gorge, boasting 20 straight ranks of pipes, said a press release.
Estep will play light classical selections, music from Broadway, as well as some jazz classics.
Seating will be limited to ensure the safety of audience members, and attendees should be prepared to wear a mask.
This concert is suitable for children of all ages.
For more information, contact the church at 541-296-914, or stop by at the corner of 10th and Union Tuesday through Thursday during business hours.
Commented