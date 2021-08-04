Families in the Park Aug. 5
Hood River — Families in the Park returns to Jackson Park in Hood River Thursday, Aug. 5 with the band Hit Machine taking the stage at 7 p.m. The Eye Openers Lions Club will serve hotdogs and hamburgers beginning at 6:30 p.m., and the Hood River County Health Department will also be at the park from 5:30-7 p.m. administering vaccinations.
Hit Machine plays pop rock hits from all eras — from Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees to Kiss by Prince to Dynamite by Taio Cruz. Admission is free.
Live theater in August
HOOD RIVER — Columbia Center for the Arts presents three nights of a staged reading of “The Breath of Life” by David Hare, Aug. 20-22 at CCA.
The Aug. 20 event is a fundraiser for the art center and begins at 5:30 p.m. Performances Aug. 21-22 begin at 6 p.m.
Reservations are recommended to be made early; a limited number of tickets will be offered for each performance. The event is spondored by Tess Barr, owner, Hood Crest Winery. Visit columbiaarts.org for more information.
Herrera Beutler hosts town hall Aug. 17
Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will hold a live telephone town hall on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. All residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join Herrera Beutler as she gives an update on her work in Congress for Southwest Washington. Residents will also be invited to ask questions or share whatever is on their mind. Southwest Washington residents can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.
Moose celebrate Aug. 28
The Dalles — The Dalles Moose Lodge 2075 will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and community block party Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 11p.m.
Join The Dalles Moose Lodge 2075, 212 E. Second St. (Discounts Plus Parking Lot) for a free party. Free food, live music, bounce houses, family games, a beer garden (for purchase), and the family-friendly lodge will be open with pool, darts, games, and their full service menu and bar.
In-Dispute will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. on the main stage. There will have a 50/50 raffle, a raffle for a $500 Fred Meyer Gift Card and a raffle for a $500 Coastal Farm and Ranch gift card.
