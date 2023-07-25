BZ CORNER — At 29-years-old, the focal point of Adam Spillman’s life revolved around whitewater kayaking — from the rivers he ran to the paddling in foreign countries to the people he met along the way. It was at 29 that Spillman also received a life-changing medical diagnosis that disrupted the flow and ushered him into learning about breathwork techniques.
Based in BZ Corner, Spillman is now a certified breathwork facilitator and practitioner offering private and group sessions in the Gorge. At his business Oxygen Collective, Spillman passionately teaches others breathing practices that helped him from diagnosis to recovery.
The diagnosis
“In 2018, I started getting these skin infections that turned up like staph infections,” Spillman said, noting that doctors believed it to be from unwashed kayaking gear. “Then I started to feel constantly fatigued and my mental health declined. I dealt with these heavy symptoms for pretty much a year, I would say.”
After a year of misdiagnoses and advocating for himself in the healthcare system, the symptoms were identified to be from Stage 3C testicular cancer. He was given a week to live without treatment and less than a 50% chance of survival with surgery.
“Testicular cancer is a very aggressive cancer and spreads like wildfire. For instance, there was no sign of it on my testicle, but I had tumors all over my abdomen,” Spillman said. “I had six or seven tumors in my lungs. I had a baseball-sized tumor in my kidney and three golf ball-sized tumors lodged in my main arteries.”
While in the hospital, Spillman discovered deep breathing exercises through the book, “The Dalai Lama’s Little Book of Inner Peace”, as a helpful way to calm anxiety and stress through diagnosis, surgery and following chemo treatments. From there, he discovered other breathwork practitioners such as Wim Hof, known for his ability to withstand cold temperatures, and Dan Brule, who believes the breath is strongly related to an individual’s psychological state.
It’s now been four years since the original diagnosis and three and a half years since the surgery to remove the tumors. Spillman’s focus has been regaining physical strength as well as mental strength.
“Breathwork was a very intricate part of managing my quality of life after recovery, especially from all of the trauma after cancer was said and done,” Spillman said. “I’ve found it to be not only the most impactful for me, but it seems to be the most impactful for others as well.”
Oxygen Collective
Spillman offers personalized one-on-one coaching sessions, group sessions and a combination session of breathwork, ice baths and saunas through Oxygen Collective.
“Whether you’re a master of your sport, master of your craft or just looking to feel better, having a strong relationship with your breath and how you breathe will help reach your fullest potential,” Spillman said, stating the importance of breath as a foundation for emotional resilience, endurance and accessing the flow state.
“When you’re in a situation and you find yourself stressed out, a lot of times people are usually either breathing super fast or holding their breath,” Spillman said, adding that these things cause additional mental strain. “These breathwork techniques manipulate that.”
A one-on-one session is done either in person or virtually. Spillman said he helps clients fix their breathing mechanics in various situations, from social gatherings to exercising.
“I’ve worked with people who are long-distance runners who say their cardio is good. I observe how they breathe and their breathing mechanics,” Spillman said. “I give techniques to fix those and not only does it improve their quality of life overall, there is also no anxiety or guilt when not running.”
Spillman emphasized that these breathwork techniques are important to access to the flow state, a mental state of complete immersion and focus in an activity, for non-athletic endeavors as well.
“How you perform athletics-wise is only one spoke in the wheel. How do you perform as a parent, a spouse, an employee or a business owner? How do you perform as an overall human?” Spillman said. “Am I always showing up with baggage from the past or worries of the future, or am I showing up fully present and able to make crucial decisions at the moment?”
Spillman specified that ice bath sessions help practice breathing to find that flow state. “When you get into the ice, your body has a full-on stress response and goes into a fight or flight state,” he said. “And the only way to sit through the ice is to calm your breath and to focus on your breath.”
Spillman then guides clients through slowing their breath, which calms the sympathetic nervous system back into “rest and digest.”
He said one client was struggling with stress from parental visitations and decided to try breathwork to help. “When this client went and met with the parents again, they said that after implementing these techniques, it turned out to be one of the better visits with them,” he said.
Going forward, Spillman hopes to see the breathwork community in the Gorge grow.
“There are people who are in love with yoga — they go to yoga class every week,” Spillman said. “My goal is to have a community of people who love to breathe, love to come together and breathe and look forward to their weekly or monthly breathing class.”
To book a session, find upcoming group workshops or learn more about the various services offered, visit www.adamspillman.com or reach out at oxygencollective@gmail.com. Sign up for the newsletter to hear about upcoming popup sessions at locations including Yoga Samadhi in White Salmon, The Missing Corner in BZ Corner and Impact Jiu Jitsu in Hood River.
