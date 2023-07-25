Oxygen Collective

Adam Spillman is a certified breathwork facilitator and practitioner offering private and group sessions in the Gorge. 

BZ CORNER — At 29-years-old, the focal point of Adam Spillman’s life revolved around whitewater kayaking — from the rivers he ran to the paddling in foreign countries to the people he met along the way. It was at 29 that Spillman also received a life-changing medical diagnosis that disrupted the flow and ushered him into learning about breathwork techniques.

Based in BZ Corner, Spillman is now a certified breathwork facilitator and practitioner offering private and group sessions in the Gorge. At his business Oxygen Collective, Spillman passionately teaches others breathing practices that helped him from diagnosis to recovery.

Oxygen Collective

In the middle of winter, Spillman practices his breathwork technique while in an ice bath.
Oxygen Collective

Spillman teaches a group breathwork class at Yoga Samadhi.
Oxygen Collective

Spillman paddles Kalama Falls in early 2018.
Oxygen Collective

Spillman teaches a group breathwork class at Yoga Samadhi.