Shoppers, you are in for a treat! I am adding the Dallesport Holiday Bazaar to the Twin Bridges Museum and the High Prairie Bazaar planned for the first weekend of December (2-4). It seems they all will be holding their Christmas Bazaars on the same weekend, each holding their bazaars in their namesake buildings. Both the Dallesport and High Prairie bazaars will donate their profits to their respective fire departments, while the museum needs the funds to keep the temperature level safe for exhibits. (Paying the light bill)
You might want to give yourself extra time if you have appointments that take you across the Hood River Bridge weekdays between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the 24th; remember workers will be busy doing the semi-annual maintenance and repair welding to the steel grate bridge deck. Motorists should expect delays of approximately 15-25 minutes throughout the day, depending on traffic volume. The bridge’s narrow traffic lanes and lack of shoulders create a very compact work zone. Motorists are urged to drive slowly and with extreme caution for worker safety, and to avoid looking directly at the welding arc light as they pass the work shield.
Also, if you are heading north: Due to heavy avalanche danger and hazardous road conditions, WSDOT sent out a warning that with more than 30 inches of snow lying on Chinook Pass and more in the forecast, SR410 Chinook and SR123 Cayuse Passes are now closed until spring. There is a possibility that SR504 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway will likely close for the season on Dec. 1.
Speaking of hazardous highways, here’s a chance for you to help your fellow man and, of course, yourself. With all this recent rain, watch for falling rocks and boulders or those already lying in the road. These can cause serious accidents, one of which has already been reported to the Lyle Fire & Rescue District No. 4. Our Highway 14 sidles up against many cliffs along the river that can potentially cause dangerous situations, especially in the night with low visibility. Shoot off a call to 911 if you spot potential problems on the road.
I’d like to do a little bragging for the First Baptist Church in Bingen. That little church packed and sent 1,084 shoebox sized presents stuffed full of school and hygiene supplies, toys and clothes to children in need, some of whom have never had a gift before. This is in conjunction with Operation Christmas Child, aka Good Samaritan Project that the Billy Graham Foundation founded. These boxes will be sent to villages and communities all over the world. A standing ovation goes to the congregation that donated their efforts toward this worthy project.
