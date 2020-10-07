Our Klickitat (OK) is reaching out to present a training opportunity through the Washington prevention summit, the training will be held virtually on Nov. 3-4. This training would be beneficial to any youth, volunteers and professionals who are working towards the prevention of substance abuse, violence and other destructive behaviors here in our community.
You can learn more about this training by visiting the Prevention Summit website at hpreventionsummit.org or by calling 509-281-2399; online at OurKlickitat.org and Facebook at Our Klickitat.
If you or someone you know is interested in attending this please reach out to Brittany or Kallie so they can get you signed up! There are scholarships available for those who would like to attend and it is their goal to have six youth from Klickitat County attend this training; please reach out to any youth you think may be interested and send them their way!
What’s Happening in Lyle’s newsletter had an article about the Mobile Farmers Market that visits Lyle on Fridays from 4-6 p.m. It introduced a new text reminder feature to help you remember the market on Fridays. If you Text @lylemm to the number 81010 you’ll be signed up to receive weekly text reminders about the mobile market, and you’ll receive a list of what they’ll bring. The messages will arrive a few hours before the market opens and you can opt out anytime.
I for one am very thankful for the light, soaking rain that we have been blessed with this past week. My yard may only consist of weeds, but if the rain makes them green, who knows? The beautiful yard that encouraged me to buy the property, has slowly revolved into a variety of weeds. There once were rows of different flowers that took their turn in blooming from spring to fall, have all died away.
I miss their beauty but the seasons have taken a toll on me too. Age, health, finances ... and yes, if I had any, my beauty now gone too ... have made it impossible to maintain the lovely little piece of earth that once thrived here. So I’m thankful for the rain in making the area at least green, and count it as one of my many blessings.
Lyle Lions are proud of our 2020 high school graduates and wishes to acknowledge the recipients of their $750 scholarships: Elizabeth (Lizzie) Hawkins, Joe Machado, and MaKayla Ross. Also, they wish to thank Montavon’s Berries in Parkdale for a donation of 100 pounds of blueberries for future pancake breakfasts. The Lions continually seeks ways to help the community and wishes to particularly acknowledge an active member, Joan Titus who spent 100 hours last spring helping the interim food bank in Lyle get going by managing financial donations.
Lyle School wishes the public to know too many things for my column space, but you can read it all on their website www.lyleschools.org. In part, “Due to physical distancing requirements, the school can’t have all students on campus all the time. However, we have been given the go-ahead by the county health department to have more students on campus at one time. We are working to keep it to no more than 10 individuals per room, and in most cases it will be around seven individuals — staff and students — at one time.”
Starting next Monday, Oct. 5: “Kindergarten and first grade students will attend school in person full time, and; All students in grades 2-8 will receive in-person instruction at least twice a week. Families who want their students to continue learning remotely full-time may do so through at least the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. We will implement the second part of the plan gradually, one or two grades at a time, so that we can monitor and review any potential safety issues and adjust as we go.”
Due to a resignation of a member of the Lyle School Board, there is a position open they would like to fill. Any candidate nominated must be a registered voter and can reside anywhere within the Lyle School District limits. After a nomination is received, the district will invite the nominee to apply. Candidates are welcome to self-nominate by applying at the district’s webpage. Or, email deb.stenberg@lyleschools.org.
As highly expected, the burn bans in Klickitat County, previously set to expire at the end of September, have been extended to Oct. 15 in zones 2 (Lyle) and 3 (in the central and west part of the county), and to Oct. 31 for the easternmost zone 1. Zones 1 and 2 dividing line is the eastern boundary of Klickitat County Fire District 7.
Submit your news to Mildred E. Lykens at 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@Gmail.com.
