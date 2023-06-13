HOOD RIVER — On June 4, Streets Alive returned to the Heights. Around 200 people participated in a variety of events including Zumba classes, bike rides, chalk art street drawing and a dog parade.
One of the more popular events, the Kidical Mass Bike Ride, featured a neighborhood tour led by conductor Megan Ramey. About 70 young riders participated with parents bringing up the rear. Kidical Mass rides started in Eugene in 2008 and are now held all over the world. They are an opportunity for children to practice riding on public roads, taking advantage of visibility and safety in numbers. They are often also considered protests to call for safer cycling infrastructure.
