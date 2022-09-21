Seems like just yesterday it was May, and we were looking forward to summer. Well, in the wink of an eye, here we are in September, and summer is almost over.
There is some good news though: Bowling leagues have begun at Orchard Lanes up on the Heights in Hood River! Prime spots are still available so come on up and join in on the fun. You’ll be glad to be kicking those stubborn 3-pound, 6-ounce pins around when the seemingly unending cold, rain, wet, snow and ice come to our fair little community.
League action is always hot and heavy at Orchard Lanes. There is nothing like a little friendly competition to pique your interest; it’s always exciting to get that key strike or spare to win a game! And while you are stringing all those strikes, see if you can solve the new math in bowling where 10 times 12 equals 300. Contact Pat Olson at the lanes to join a league at 1141 Tucker Road, Hood River, or call 541-386-1326.
This past summer was quite exciting at Orchard Lanes as eight challenge nights were held using different oil patterns. These patterns definitely tested the bowler’s ability. Five of those patterns were hard, two were of medium difficulty and one was considered easy. All of them were different from the normal house pattern used for league. Each of them consisted of a scratch and handicap section. The renowned Jeff Miller, who has long been considered to be the best bowler in the Gorge, won seven of them. David Gibeaut won four, all in the handicap side. Janet Kawachi won two handicap events and our ubiquitous man about town, Stuart Kawachi, won one handicap test. Proprietor Pat Olson won one scratch event. The hardest pattern was the Viper, which is often used in professional PBA tournaments. Jeff Miller averaged 203 for all eight challenges, which tells you how difficult they were as he carries a 223 average in league play.
The summer Bolf league which was conducted with alternate weeks of bowling and golf at Indian Creek was won by Pat Olson and Jeff Olson.
We’ve got some new faces this season who flashed beaucoup tenpin talent on the lanes last week. Topping the list is Owen Clemett, who led everyone in scoring last week with a fine 715 series that he fashioned in the Fraternal. Owen is a U of Oregon college kid who will be heading back to school soon, so we won’t see much of him in the future. We’re sure sorry to see him go because he is quite talented. Owen is a self-taught two hander, which seem to be the rage in bowling these days. Us one handers sure have trouble trying to keep up with the two handers, mainly because the two-handed style guys impart a ton of revs on the ball which creates incredible pin action.
Young Levi Phelps continued right where he left off from last season with a solid 693 that he fired in the Fraternal. Levi is definitely the most improved bowler in town, and we expect he will be in the mix for the highest average at the lanes.
Stan Pratnicki’s speedy sphere found the range in the Fraternal with a devilishly good 666 set. Stan imparts so much speed it almost seems like his ball never touches the lane.
Honorable mention goes to James Klugel and Skip Whitley. James got his start in Junior bowling at Orchard Lanes. James has been practicing a bunch lately to get ready for the new season and it sure paid off as he notched a nice 658 set in the Fraternal. Skip has been bowling senior Monte Carlo when he’s not windsurfing for Northwave. Skip’s game is direct to the pocket which obviously works well because he shot a cool 654 series in the Fraternal. As you can tell, the Fraternal league is full of good bowlers and it’s the best league in the Gorge!
Great bowling everyone, we’re glad to see you back in league action.
Industrial (Monday at 7 p.m.): Patrick Olson: 267, 695; Jeff Miller: 278, 670; Randy Nieto: 250; Mike Parke: 237
Senior Colts and Fillies (Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.): Lynn Spellman: 220, 211, 626; Bernie Keys: 217; Ken Kramer: 210; Dave Baumsteiger: 209; Jesse Flores: 202; Paul Dethman: 200
Fraternal (Wednesday at 7 p.m.): Owen Clemett: 269,253, 715; Patrick Olson: 247, 236, 708; Levi Phelps: 279, 693; Stan Pratnicki: 247, 666; James Klugel: 658; Stuart Kawachi: 236, 655; Skip Whitley: 242, 654; Mike Parke: 650; Josh Worth: 268; Jeremy Bloom: 257; Lynn Spellman: 239; Ciena Brittle: 236; Bernie Keys: 203
