Families in the Park, the popular music series held each Thursday in August at Jackson Park, wrapped up on Aug. 25 with the band Hit Machine. “The crowd was massive and estimated at 2,500,” said Hood River Lion Mike Schend. “The Hood River Lions Club appreciates all our series sponsors.” The Lions will be back with a special 40th Anniversary series in 2023.
Families in the Park ends season
