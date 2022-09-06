Families in the Park 2022 Hit Machine

Hit Machine plays the final concert in the 2022 Families in the Park series at Jackson Park on Aug. 25.

Families in the Park, the popular music series held each Thursday in August at Jackson Park, wrapped up on Aug. 25 with the band Hit Machine. “The crowd was massive and estimated at 2,500,” said Hood River Lion Mike Schend. “The Hood River Lions Club appreciates all our series sponsors.” The Lions will be back with a special 40th Anniversary series in 2023.

Families in the park 2022

An estimated crowd of 2,500 showed up for the final Families in the Park 2022 concert at Jackson Park Aug. 25.