Voter registration Tuesdays at library
WHITE SALMON — The Klickitat/Skamania League of Women Voters will be registering voters on Tuesday afternoons through Oct. 25 from 4-6 p.m. in front of the White Salmon Valley Community Library, 77 NE Wauna Ave, White Salmon.
Voters can register on site with forms provided or they will be directed to online links for Oregon or Washington voter registration. For more information or to help with voter registration, contact lwv.klickitat.skamania@gmail.com.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties at any level of government. The league works on vital issues of concern to members and the public by registering voters, providing voters with election information through voter guides, as well as candidate forums and debates.
Unit 20, OREA meetings resume
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, retired school employees from Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Klickitat and Skamania counties are invited to join Unit 20, OREA at noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles.
This will be its first meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bring volunteer hours since Aug. 1 in “literacy” and “non-literacy” categories, along with your contact information. Dues will be collected. For the luncheon reservation, leave a message with Unit 20, OREA President Julie Carter at 541-705-0047 or email juliecartersan@yahoo.com by this Sunday. Special guest will be Wendy Patton from the Columbia Gorge Community College; she will provide our Unit 20 scholarship update in cooperation with CGCC and Oregon State University.
Circles of Care HR, TD seeks volunteers
Are you interested in helping older adults in your community? Become a volunteer with Circles of Care and you can provide important, meaningful help to an older adult in need. Volunteer activities can be friendly check-ins, light chores, grocery shopping and more. You choose how often and when you volunteer. If you are interested, visit ageplus.org or call 541-397-0724.
PRIDE book club
THE DALLES — PRIDE Book Club, which meets from 6-7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, is open to people 18 years and older who are interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books.
The book for the Oct. 13 meeting is “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune, and copies available at the library. Refreshments will be served.
‘Spooktober’ movie nights at library
HOOD RIVER — On Fridays during the month of October beginning at 5 p.m., teens and adults are invited to enjoy (mildly) spooky movies in the Hood River County Library’s refurbished theater. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
Movies are:
Oct. 14: The Mummy
Oct. 21: Night of the Living Dead
Oct. 28: Coco (all ages)
For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
‘Church of the Wild’ at Riverside
HOOD RIVER — Do you find the sacred in the natural world? Are you weary, wary or disinterested in traditional models of church?
If so, you are invited to participate in an exploration of the new and evocative book “Church of the Wild” by Victoria Loorz.
Discussions will take place at Riverside Community Church in downtown Hood River on Thursday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m. beginning Oct. 20. A soup supper will be served.
The series runs through Nov. 17. Copies are available with a discount at Waucoma Bookstore.
If you would like to sign up for or learn more, contact office@riversideucc.com or call 541-386-1412.
Submit Halloween, Vets Day notices now
Have a Halloween or Veterans Day event coming up? Send a short description to Trisha Walker, trishaw@gorgenews.com or call 541-386-1234 ext. 109.
