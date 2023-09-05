barrels+markel2.jpg

Graham Markel standing in front of wine barrels in his warehouse winery space.

 Laurel Brown photo

CASCADE LOCKS — In 2016, a new winery in the Gorge bottled its very first wines and has been making a name ever since.

A small scale winery in Cascade Locks, Buona Notte Wines, boasts new and traditional takes on Italian wines thanks to the wide range of agriculture and grape varietals in the area.

barrels3.jpg

Wine barrels in the warehouse winery space.
winebottles.jpg

Three of Buona Notte’s beautiful wines in front of the Columbia River; this is the view from their space in Cascade Locks.