HOOD RIVER — Have you tried one of the newest food trucks in Hood River yet? Benny’s Shave Ice is nestled downtown near the movie theater next to Four and Twenty Blackbirds on Fifth and Columbia Street. Run by Benjamin Tubbs and his family, Benny’s Shave Ice opened in May after purchasing their bright blue trailer in the winter.

Benjamin Tubbs and family have opened Benny’s Shave Ice near Hood River Cinemas with a menu offering plenty of flavors, including alternative dairy choices and homemade mochi.

Tubbs has been in food service for many years but always wanted to own his own business. Originally from Seattle, the Tubbs have spent time living in Hood River and traveling the world. They moved back to the area in 2019 and, after a family trip to Hawaii, and realized the lack of shave ice options in the Gorge.

