In spite of the pandemic, several area musicians have found an enthusiastic new audience through Age+ Circles of Care. Age+ Circles of Care is a program that connects older adults to volunteers in The Dalles and Mosier to help them with supportive services. Volunteers help with grocery shopping, running errands, outside yard work, learning how to use Zoom, and friendly check-ins over the phone. Face to face services have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past several months, Circles of Care has partnered with the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) to match volunteer CGOA musicians with older adults who receive a musical phone call each week.
Chari Harrington, a violinist with CGOA’s Sinfonietta orchestra, said, “I love speaking with older people, and I receive a blessing every time I chat with and play for Sharon and Chris through Circles of Care. It is definitely a relationship, a give and take. I am certainly not the only one giving.”
Elaine Thompson, a singer with CGOA’s Voci choir, plays piano for her Circles of Care friend. “What a gift to me to be able to play music for someone who is willing to listen! It is also very meaningful to be talking to someone of my mother’s generation. My mother passed several years ago, and I miss the dignity of composure of what is called, ‘the greatest generation.’ I feel like I have a new friend, and during COVID, that is unique. I hope we get to meet in person in the future. We talk about all sorts of things — not really music, but life. That is the most meaningful to me. I hope I bring some lightness and connection to her days; she does to mine.”
Erica Roulier, who plays viola in the Sinfonietta, said, “My Circles of Care friends, Linda and Hank, are so appreciative and lovely to talk to. As with any great volunteer opportunity, I am getting as much (or maybe more) joy from this connection as they are. I am grateful for the motivation to practice and perform, and I encourage others to join in the sharing of music and friendship!”
For her part, Linda said, “Hank and I appreciate hearing from Erica each week and listening to some beautiful music. This connection through Circles of Care is especially welcome now during COVID, since we are at home most of the time.”
Age+ Circles of Care is looking for more musicians to call an older adult once a week to offer them a warm hello and some music over the phone.
If you are interested in volunteering, contact Gracen Bookmyer at gbookmyer@ageplus.org or call 541-397-0724.
