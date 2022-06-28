Brooke Abrams                                Colleen Jenks Memorial Scholarship

Iselda Acevedo                                Lois Kimsey Chapter EJ PEO Scholarship

Iselda Acevedo                                Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship

Emily Adams                                     Wilma Roberts Memorial Scholarship

Emily Adams                                     United Power Trades Organization Scholarship

Austin Agidius                                  Kevin Mullen Memorial Scholarship

Austin Agidius                                  Lillie & Dorothy Tindall Memorial Scholarship

Austin Agidius                                  Ed Urness Memorial Scholarship

Citlaly Avila                                       First Generation Scholarship

Delaney Bailey                                 Ancil Payne & Paul McCulloch Memorial Scholarship

Annika Baumgarten                        AFS Scholarship

Conor Blair                                        Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship

Conor Blair                                        The von Borstel Scholarship

Conor Blair                                        Schanno Family Scholarship

Yoko Clack                                        Mid Columbia Vision Source Scholarship

Yoko Clack                                        The von Borstel Scholarship

Yoko Clack                                        von Borstel OSU Honors College Scholarship

Saul Coyazo Vega                            Gerry Massey Memorial Scholarship

Dannely Dominguez                       Outstanding Drama Scholarship

Moyra Dorzab                                  Renaissance Scholarship

Moyra Dorzab                                  Jeffrey Staver Memorial Scholarship

Moyra Dorzab                                  The von Borstel Scholarship

Yesenia Esiquio Zavaleta               Hyde Family Scholarship in the Medical Arts

Maria Eudave                                   Harris & Anna K. Stout Memorial Scholarship

Maria Eudave                                   CGCC Foundation Scholarship

Clarence Farrar                                Col. Wright School PTO Scholarship

Clarence Farrar                                TDHS Student First Generation Scholarship

Clarence Farrar                                Edward Ward Memorial Scholarship

Angel Garcia Garcia                        The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship

Ximena Garcia Gonzalez                The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship

Madison Gove                                 Jump Start Scholarship

Madison Gove                                 Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship

Madison Gove                                 CGCC Foundation Scholarship

Hannah Haight                                 The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship

Hannah Haight                                 D21 EA Certified Members Scholarship

Lillian Hamm                                    Ancil Payne & Paul McCulloch Memorial Scholarship

Lillian Hamm                                    Wasco Lodge Masonic #15 Scholarship

Keida Hendricks                               Cascade Eye Center Scholarship

Keida Hendricks                               Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship

Keida Hendricks                               MCMC Future Health Professionals Scholarship

Kassandra Huizar-Perez                 Susanna Blake Gabay Memorial Scholarship

Kassandra Huizar-Perez                 Kiwanis Club Scholarship

Noah Kendall                                    First Generation Scholarship

Keegan Ku Ku                                   The von Borstel Scholarship

Addison Little                                   Cascade Eye Center Scholarship

Addison Little                                   D21 EA Certified Members Scholarship

Addison Little                                   Multiple Mental Models Scholarship

Addison Little                                   Keith Tucker Memorial Scholarship

Addison Little                                   Dry Hollow PTA Scholarship

Addison Little                                   The von Borstel Scholarship

Gabriela Marines                             Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship

Lucas Mitchell                                  D21 EA Certified Members Scholarship

Leslie Morales Morales                 The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship

Arabella Nicdao                               Carter Family Orchards Scholarship

Arabella Nicdao                               Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship

Arabella Nicdao                               CGCC Foundation Scholarship

Arabella Nicdao                               Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship

Elizabeth Olivan                               Chapter BF PEO Sisterhood Scholarship

Elizabeth Olivan                               The von Borstel Scholarship

Elizabeth Olivan                               Ford Family Foundation Scholarship

Natalie Ornelas                                The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship

Jennifer Ortiz Moreno                   Harris & Anna K. Stout Memorial Scholarship

Frederick Osborne                          Vogt Family Memorial Scholarship

Abijah Patterson                             Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship

Ethan Pope                                       Lloyd Heckman Memorial Scholarship

Ethan Pope                                       CGCC Foundation Scholarship

Harrison Proctor                             Richard Lewis Memorial Scholarship

Ashley Quisenberry                         Dr. Victor Mills Family Trust Scholarship

Ashley Quisenberry                         Bill Martin Memorial Scholarship

Alexandria Rector                           Cascade Singers Scholarship

Alexandria Rector                           Outstanding Drama Scholarship

Alexandria Rector                           D21 EA Certified Members Scholarship

Alexandria Rector                           Outstanding Girl of the Year

Zora Richardson                              Outstanding Drama Scholarship

Zora Richardson                              The Dalles Lions Club Scholarship

Zora Richardson                              The von Borstel Scholarship

Jessica Rodriguez                            Colleen Jenks Memorial Scholarship

Jessica Rodriguez                            CGCC Foundation Scholarship

Erica Rojas Soto                               Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship

Erica Rojas Soto                               Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship

Monica Rojas Soto                          Lillie & Dorothy Tindall Memorial Scholarship

Monica Rojas Soto                          Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship

Tania Rosales                                   John V. Peterson Memorial Scholarship

Tania Rosales                                   Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship

Chase Sam                                        NW Education Support Professionals

Theodore Sandoz                            Marlys Krein Memorial Scholarship

Theodore Sandoz                            Bob & Mary May Memorial Scholarship

Emily Serrato Ruiz                           The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship

Haylie Solberg                                  Jump Start Scholarship

Zane Strassheim                              Luvina Lash-Robinson Memorial Scholarship

Oscar Torres Vasquez                     Bob & Mary May Memorial Scholarship

Oscar Torres Vasquez                     Outstanding Boy of the Year

Kendall Webber                               The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship

Kendall Webber                               D21 EA Certified Members Scholarship

Kendall Webber                               W.C. Law Enforcement Assoc. Scholarship

Makayla Williamson                       Lloyd Heckman Memorial Scholarship

Caitlynne Wring                               The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship

Asher Young                                     Outstanding Drama Scholarship

Asher Young                                     The Dalles Lions Club Scholarship

Asher Young                                     Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship