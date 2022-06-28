Brooke Abrams Colleen Jenks Memorial Scholarship
Iselda Acevedo Lois Kimsey Chapter EJ PEO Scholarship
Iselda Acevedo Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship
Emily Adams Wilma Roberts Memorial Scholarship
Emily Adams United Power Trades Organization Scholarship
Austin Agidius Kevin Mullen Memorial Scholarship
Austin Agidius Lillie & Dorothy Tindall Memorial Scholarship
Austin Agidius Ed Urness Memorial Scholarship
Citlaly Avila First Generation Scholarship
Delaney Bailey Ancil Payne & Paul McCulloch Memorial Scholarship
Annika Baumgarten AFS Scholarship
Conor Blair Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship
Conor Blair The von Borstel Scholarship
Conor Blair Schanno Family Scholarship
Yoko Clack Mid Columbia Vision Source Scholarship
Yoko Clack The von Borstel Scholarship
Yoko Clack von Borstel OSU Honors College Scholarship
Saul Coyazo Vega Gerry Massey Memorial Scholarship
Dannely Dominguez Outstanding Drama Scholarship
Moyra Dorzab Renaissance Scholarship
Moyra Dorzab Jeffrey Staver Memorial Scholarship
Moyra Dorzab The von Borstel Scholarship
Yesenia Esiquio Zavaleta Hyde Family Scholarship in the Medical Arts
Maria Eudave Harris & Anna K. Stout Memorial Scholarship
Maria Eudave CGCC Foundation Scholarship
Clarence Farrar Col. Wright School PTO Scholarship
Clarence Farrar TDHS Student First Generation Scholarship
Clarence Farrar Edward Ward Memorial Scholarship
Angel Garcia Garcia The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship
Ximena Garcia Gonzalez The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship
Madison Gove Jump Start Scholarship
Madison Gove Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship
Madison Gove CGCC Foundation Scholarship
Hannah Haight The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship
Hannah Haight D21 EA Certified Members Scholarship
Lillian Hamm Ancil Payne & Paul McCulloch Memorial Scholarship
Lillian Hamm Wasco Lodge Masonic #15 Scholarship
Keida Hendricks Cascade Eye Center Scholarship
Keida Hendricks Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship
Keida Hendricks MCMC Future Health Professionals Scholarship
Kassandra Huizar-Perez Susanna Blake Gabay Memorial Scholarship
Kassandra Huizar-Perez Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Noah Kendall First Generation Scholarship
Keegan Ku Ku The von Borstel Scholarship
Addison Little Cascade Eye Center Scholarship
Addison Little D21 EA Certified Members Scholarship
Addison Little Multiple Mental Models Scholarship
Addison Little Keith Tucker Memorial Scholarship
Addison Little Dry Hollow PTA Scholarship
Addison Little The von Borstel Scholarship
Gabriela Marines Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship
Lucas Mitchell D21 EA Certified Members Scholarship
Leslie Morales Morales The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship
Arabella Nicdao Carter Family Orchards Scholarship
Arabella Nicdao Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship
Arabella Nicdao CGCC Foundation Scholarship
Arabella Nicdao Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship
Elizabeth Olivan Chapter BF PEO Sisterhood Scholarship
Elizabeth Olivan The von Borstel Scholarship
Elizabeth Olivan Ford Family Foundation Scholarship
Natalie Ornelas The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship
Jennifer Ortiz Moreno Harris & Anna K. Stout Memorial Scholarship
Frederick Osborne Vogt Family Memorial Scholarship
Abijah Patterson Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship
Ethan Pope Lloyd Heckman Memorial Scholarship
Ethan Pope CGCC Foundation Scholarship
Harrison Proctor Richard Lewis Memorial Scholarship
Ashley Quisenberry Dr. Victor Mills Family Trust Scholarship
Ashley Quisenberry Bill Martin Memorial Scholarship
Alexandria Rector Cascade Singers Scholarship
Alexandria Rector Outstanding Drama Scholarship
Alexandria Rector D21 EA Certified Members Scholarship
Alexandria Rector Outstanding Girl of the Year
Zora Richardson Outstanding Drama Scholarship
Zora Richardson The Dalles Lions Club Scholarship
Zora Richardson The von Borstel Scholarship
Jessica Rodriguez Colleen Jenks Memorial Scholarship
Jessica Rodriguez CGCC Foundation Scholarship
Erica Rojas Soto Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship
Erica Rojas Soto Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship
Monica Rojas Soto Lillie & Dorothy Tindall Memorial Scholarship
Monica Rojas Soto Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship
Tania Rosales John V. Peterson Memorial Scholarship
Tania Rosales Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship
Chase Sam NW Education Support Professionals
Theodore Sandoz Marlys Krein Memorial Scholarship
Theodore Sandoz Bob & Mary May Memorial Scholarship
Emily Serrato Ruiz The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship
Haylie Solberg Jump Start Scholarship
Zane Strassheim Luvina Lash-Robinson Memorial Scholarship
Oscar Torres Vasquez Bob & Mary May Memorial Scholarship
Oscar Torres Vasquez Outstanding Boy of the Year
Kendall Webber The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship
Kendall Webber D21 EA Certified Members Scholarship
Kendall Webber W.C. Law Enforcement Assoc. Scholarship
Makayla Williamson Lloyd Heckman Memorial Scholarship
Caitlynne Wring The Dalles High School Alumni Scholarship
Asher Young Outstanding Drama Scholarship
Asher Young The Dalles Lions Club Scholarship
Asher Young Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship
