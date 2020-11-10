Hood River Valley Adult Center (HRVAC), now referred to as The Center, kicks off its capital funds campaign during the annual Hood River Senior Citizens, Inc., board of directors meeting Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email Executive Director Amy Mallet, hrvacAMY@gorge.net.
The campaign kickoff was originally scheduled for March but, like so many events, was postponed due to COVID-19.
“Over the past 26 years, The Center has seen much use,” said John Buckley, HRVAC board chair, in a letter to be mailed to potential donors. “Originally built on a shoestring budget, the entire building needs to be brought up to modern safety standards, including COVID-19 related measures. Simply put, The Center can no longer handle the loving demands put on it by Hood River County residents.”
The Center is used for a variety of community activities in addition its Meals on Wheels program and lunch services, including Boy Scout Troop 282, a church congregation, Rotary, Soroptimist and Performances at Adult Center Theater (PACT) — as well as serving as an emergency shelter.
“Although The Center was built to serve our senior population, it now serves as a community center in non-COVID times,” said Margo Dameier, committee member.
The rise in demand for meals during the pandemic has made it apparent that remodeling the kitchen can no longer be put off, said Mallett. Money raised during the campaign will go towards the project.
“The kitchen is where meals are prepared for the Hood River County Meals on Wheels program and the need for these meals is rapidly growing,” Mallett said. “Not only does this program regularly serve nearly 200 of our honored citizens, but now meals are delivered to families who are quarantined in their homes while recovering from COVID-19 … and also serves clients who live in the northwest portion of Wasco County and, as winter approaches, the need will rise even more.”
The kitchen, however, is not up to code, appliances are failing, and does not allow for social distancing of those who prepare the meals. The estimated cost of the project is $495,000 but because of matching grants, the Capital Funds Campaign needs to raise half of that amount.
“Every dollar that is raised locally will help us to secure regional and national matching grants from philanthropic agencies,” said Gary Young, HRVAC board member. “Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital has graciously offered us the services of their grant writer, Paul Lindberg, to apply for these matching grants. There are several factors that funders look for when deciding who to fund, they especially note community involvement. No donation is too small. Please give any amount you can towards our community‘s effort.”
Donations are tax deductible and can be sent to Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River OR 97031, or at www.hrvac.org/donate.
