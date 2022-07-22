North Central Public Health District has iHealth COVID-19 test kits available to agencies and the public. Each at-home test kit contains two tests. For convenience, the district is offering drive-up service (no call necessary) one hour per day the week of July 25-29. Just pull up to the Annex C building, as you enter the parking lot at 419 E. 7th St. and someone will bring you a couple of boxes of self-tests. This service is only available from Monday, July 25 to Friday, July 29, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
If you would like at-home test kits, but can’t make it to the drive-up times listed above, please call 541-506-2600 to schedule an alternate pick-up time. When you arrive at the health district at your scheduled time; park, remain in your vehicle, and call 541-506-2600. A public health staff will bring your at-home test kits to you.
Test kits should be used if you have COVID symptoms. If you’ve been exposed to a COVID-positive person, but don’t have symptoms, wait 3 to 5 days from date of contact with the exposed person, then use the test.
If you test positive, stay home and follow the guidance found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html
NCPHD will also perform drive-up rapid antigen testing (by appointment only) Monday through Friday. To schedule this type of test, call 541-506-2600 to make an appointment.
For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, or contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find them on Facebook.
