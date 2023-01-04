Columbia Riverkeeper’s Board of Directors announced Dec. 16 that Emily Washines has been elected as the organization’s new board president.
Four new members were also appointed: Alanna Nagegos, Brett VandenHeuvel, Sue Vosburg, and Marta Yera Cronin.
Columbia Riverkeeper’s volunteer board of directors oversees the organization’s conservation goals and policies, finances, and public relations.
“As an organization that unites communities to protect the Columbia, we are fortunate to have a diverse board of community leaders from across the region,” said Lauren Goldberg, executive director for Columbia Riverkeeper. “Emily Washines is an inspiring leader and educator. I’m excited to work with her and our incredible board of directors, staff, and members to tackle the pressing environmental justice and climate issues along the Columbia.”
“I appreciate the vote of board members to lead the organization,” said Washines. “As the board continues our mission to take necessary steps to protect the water, I see how these actions parallel the time-honored traditions about the resources I was raised with.”
“Columbia Riverkeeper has a proud history of working in solidarity with Tribal Nations and bringing together river communities to fight for what they love. Under Emily’s leadership, I’m confident Columbia Riverkeeper will continue to secure victories for clean water, salmon, and the communities that depend on them,” said Rudy Salakory, outgoing board president.
The new members join board members Linda McClain (Vancouver, Wash.), Rudy Salakory (Vancouver), David Spurr (Portland), and Ted Wolf (Bellingham) in overseeing the nonprofit.
