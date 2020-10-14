Anna Williams (incumbent)
My name is Anna Williams. I’m a social worker, teacher, community leader, mom, and the current State Representative for House District 52. I live in Hood River with my husband, my two boys, and my dog. I have a Masters in Social Welfare Administration and a Bachelors in Psychology.
How does your previous experience help qualify you for this position?
As a social worker, I have experience navigating complex issues and deeply value
standing up for the most vulnerable. During my first term as State Representative, I gained critical experience working across the aisle to get real results for our community, and for working Oregonians statewide.
Tell us why you are running for this office and list your top three concerns.
I’m running for re-election because despite all of the work we’ve accomplished over the past two years, there is still so much left to do before our community works for everyone. My top priorities are ensuring our families and small businesses recover from the COVID pandemic, advocating for children and families (including fully funding our schools, child abuse services and prevention, and affordable healthcare) addressing the causes and impacts of climate change in rural communities, and ensuring every family can afford the healthcare they need.
How should the Oregon Legislature respond to concerns over the climate crisis?
We only have a few years before we seal our climate fate. Delay and denial have gotten us nowhere. We need to take on the climate crisis with the urgency it demands. That means passing legislation that curbs our greenhouse gas emissions, and working with employers to focus on ways to reduce emissions, create and protect natural resource jobs, and restore Oregon’s rural economies. We also must take into consideration the needs of our BIPOC and rural communities, who are most impacted by the effects of climate change.
Please describe a specific piece legislation you would sponsor or support in the next session.
Many! I’m proposing legislation to help older adults in long-term care receive affordable mental health care without having to pay out-of-pocket expenses.
Please give one specific suggestion you have for helping Oregon achieve stable education funding.
I was proud to vote for the Student Success Act, bringing unprecedented funding to Oregon schools. I am committed to working with my colleagues to find other sources of revenue, from those best positioned to help Oregon recover from this difficult year, so that Student Success funds remain in schools where they belong.
What is your opinion on the practice of members of a political party walking out during a Legislative session?
A legislator’s main responsibility to constituents is to show up and vote, even if it’s to place a losing vote (as I’ve had to do).
Jeff Helfrich
Jeff Helfrich has been a lifetime public servant. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force, 25 years as a Sergeant with the Portland Police Bureau, 5 years as a City Councilor in Cascade Locks and 2 years as State Representative serving House District 52.
How does your previous experience help qualify you for this position?
Jeff is uniquely qualified to represent House District 52. His lifetime of public service speaks for itself. During his first year in the House of Representatives, he was able to work across the aisle and get critical legislation passed for wildfire relief and recruiting and retaining quality educators in Oregon.
Tell us why you are running for this office and list your top three concerns.
Jeff is running to return to the House of Representatives because wants to restore balance in Salem. He wants to bring more family-wage jobs to the district, continue to shape policy to improve the quality of Oregon’s education system and keep our communities safe and secure. The Oregon legislature has raised $3 Billion in new taxes since Jeff left the House of Representatives and he wants to cut back on unnecessary spending and rather than continuing to put the burden on Oregon taxpayers.
How should the Oregon Legislature respond to concerns over the climate crisis.
Oregon has been blazing trails on combatting climate change for decades. One thing that the legislature can do to respond to the current crisis our state is facing is to return to better forest management practices. We have the tools and knowledge we need to responsibly manage our forests; all we need to do is give our foresters permission to use them. Not only will this help respond to climate concerns, it will also greatly benefit Oregon’s economy.
Please describe a specific piece legislation you would sponsor or support in the next session.
The first legislation Jeff would sponsor in the next session is expanding access to mental health care in Oregon.
Please give one specific suggestion you have for helping Oregon achieve stable education funding.
Jeff suggests achieving stable education funding by looking at the current state budget and cutting all of the unnecessary spending and diverting those funds to education and other essential services.
What is your opinion on the practice of members of a political party walking out during a Legislative session?
When Jeff served in the legislature, there was a better sense of bipartisan collaboration amongst members. This highlights the need to restore balance to Salem and make the legislature work for the people of Oregon.
Stephen Alder
Stephen D. Alder — I am a middle child of seven and grew up in Utah. I served eight years in the U.S. Army and was Honorably Discharged and held the rank of Sergeant. I have lived and worked in Oregon since 2013 and have worked with many local businesses as everything from laborer to safety director in construction. I work currently as a maintenance manager for a local food processing company. I reside in Sandy with my wife of 10 years and our three children.
How does your previous experience help qualify you for this position?
I have worked in government before and I can tell when money should be spent and when it shouldn’t. If serving our country has taught me anything it is the absolute need to be as open and honest with who you work with as well as your citizenry.
Tell us why you are running for this office and list your top three concerns.
Instead of complaining about the political problems, I resolved to put my hands to work. I am not a person who banters on about what should be done; I work with people to experiment and postulate until a solution is reached that works for everyone. Being a representative for the people and not for party policy is one concern. Second, redistributing money to better serve the public needs for mental health call outs instead of having the police deal with every non violent event. Third, being present when bills are voted on.
How should the Oregon Legislature respond to concerns over the climate crisis.
Enforce the rules fairly and without malice towards existing industries. They already have the Federal regulations coming down on them, give them incentives to adapt, don’t force the issue on them with taxes and fines. Be reasonable and compromising. Draconian edicts never bring about change, it only makes Rome burn faster.
Please describe a specific piece legislation you would sponsor or support in the next session.
Term limits for congress. Seriously, do we really need another Ted Kennedy serving 30-plus years and not having much to show for it?
Please give one specific suggestion you have for helping Oregon achieve stable education funding.
If the funding isn’t returning on investment, cut the problem. Reduce the latent waste by implementing a process improvement such as Six sigma or Gemba Kaizen to reduce waste.
What is your opinion on the practice of members of a political party walking out during a Legislative session?
Entirely their right as representatives. If they know how their district would react, they have every right to act in the best interest of their district.
