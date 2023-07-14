DUFUR — The Boulder Fire is now at 10% containment, according to a July 14 report issued by NW Incident Management Team 10. Approximately 238 acres have burned.
The cause is still under investigation.
Last night, July 13, local and incident management team officials spoke at a community meeting before a crowd of about 50 in person and more than 60 via Facebook Live. A recording of the 37-minute meeting is available for viewing on the Mt. Hood National Forest Facebook page.
Today, July 14, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) equipped with thermal-imaging equipment is expected to arrive. Fire managers will use the UAS information to locate hotspots more effectively in the area’s thick underbrush. Firefighters will continue mop-up, working to create 10-50 feet of cold and fuels-free line around the fire perimeter.
Yesterday, fire crews completed containment lines and hose lays along the western flank. They used hand tools and water from the network of hose lines placed over the past few days to extend containment lines over 10 feet within the fire’s edge. Firefighters also cut off heat sources by attacking pockets of fire directly. Fire crews finished two-thirds of containment lines on the eastern flank. In the remaining one-third on the southeastern corner, crews searched for hot spots and found none in a systematic process called “gridding.”
Many of the roadways, campgrounds and trails north and east of Forest Road 48 in the Barlow Ranger District are closed. Due to the high fire danger, open fire and target shooting restrictions have been implemented. For more information or to view the full closure order, visit the Forest webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/mthood/alerts-notices.
Currently, there are no significant smoke impacts from the Boulder Fire. For air quality updates, visit www.oregonsmoke.org or airnow.gov.
