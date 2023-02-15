HOOD RIVER — Victoria Loorz, internationally renowned author of “Church of the Wild: How Nature Invites Us into the Sacred,” will lead three explorations of our spiritual connection to the natural world, the weekend of Feb. 24-26 at Riverside Community Church in Hood River.
Loorz, a pastor and spiritual director, felt as if her life was unraveling, and she longed for a deeper spirituality. She turned to the sanctuary of the natural world, eventually co-founding the Wild Church Network and Seminary of the Wild.
“Her presentations offer a fresh look at a community larger than our own species, uncovering the wild roots of our own spirituality and inviting a deeper commitment to a suffering earth,” said a press release. “Through mystical encounters with the wild, Loorz will help participants connect to a love that literally holds the world together — a love that calls us into communion with all creatures.”
“So many people are turned off by religion,” said Riverside Pastor Vicky Stifter. “Victoria’s teaching leads us down a spiritual path that connects us with the holy, natural world. She comes at this from a Christian tradition, but it is applicable to people of all faiths, or no faith. Are you spiritual, but not religious? Do you find a spiritual connection in the natural world? Then this is for you, too.”
Two of the weekend’s events are free and open to the public. One requires registration and a fee. All events are at Riverside Church, 317 State St., Hood River.
Friday, Feb. 24, 6-8 p.m.: Presentation and community conversation with Victoria Loorz. Wine and appetizers from 6-6:30 p.m.; presentation 6:30-8 p.m. Free and open to the public in the Riverview Room. Childcare provided.
Saturday, Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Attend the day-long workshop, “Belonging to Place: A Practice of Wild Spirituality,” by registration. In this immersive workshop, participants will learn spiritual practices that will allow them to experience the natural world as teacher, companion and kin, and deepen their capacity to love, heal and transform themselves, their community and Earth. Registration is $65, online at bit.ly/40tjoZx.
Sunday, Feb. 26, 10:30 a.m.: Loorz will preach during Riverside’s morning worship. Attend in person, no charge, or view via live stream at bit.ly/3HChtJz. She will also participate in a discussion from noon to 1 p.m. in the Riverview Room. Refreshments will be provided.
