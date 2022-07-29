Streaming live from the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association conference at www.coumbiagorgenews.com, from 2 p.m.
2022 Oregon Gubernatorial Debate starts 2 p.m.; free stream of the debate, www.columbiagorgenews.com
