¿Está interesado en brindarle a su hijo oportunidades estructuradas para crecer? El Distrito Escolar del Condado de Hood River (HRCSD) está ayudando a promover actividades y programas de verano para jóvenes en su sitio web. Las actividades y los programas van desde el ciclismo de montaña hasta la creación de arte, la lectura de verano y más. Para encontrar información sobre las actividades y programas de verano de 2021 para niños en el área de Columbia Gorge, visite el sitio web de HRCSD a www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/Domain/751.
Distrito Escolar del Condado de Hood River (HRCSD) está ayudando a promover actividades y programas de verano para jóvenes
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
