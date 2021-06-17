¿Está interesado en brindarle a su hijo oportunidades estructuradas para crecer? El Distrito Escolar del Condado de Hood River (HRCSD) está ayudando a promover actividades y programas de verano para jóvenes en su sitio web. Las actividades y los programas van desde el ciclismo de montaña hasta la creación de arte, la lectura de verano y más. Para encontrar información sobre las actividades y programas de verano de 2021 para niños en el área de Columbia Gorge, visite el sitio web de HRCSD a www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/Domain/751.