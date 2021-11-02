The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association held its annual sponsor appreciation event on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Stave & Stone’s Winery at the Vineyard in Odell. Six members of CGOA’s Jazz Collective performed for the more than 50 sponsors in attendance, including Insitu employees. Insitu and Stave & Stone generously sponsored the event.
As part of his season preview, Artistic Director Mark Steighner announced that changes in musical leadership are underway at CGOA. Steighner, who has conducted the Sinfonietta, Voci Choir, Jazz Collective Big Band and directed several Stages musicals, is in the process of gradually transitioning out of some of these roles.
"After directing some of our ensembles for 16 years, and conducting music in the Gorge since 1979, I thought it was appropriate to both reduce my time commitments, and to allow new conductors and new approaches to move CGOA’s ensembles forward,” Steighner said.
Steighner has turned over leadership of the Jazz Collective to lead trumpet Michael Paul. The full Jazz Collective performed live for the first time since the start of the pandemic at the first in a series of monthly concerts at the Elks Club in Hood River on Oct. 10.
Steighner will conduct the Voci choir for its “comeback concert” in December; the spring concert will be directed by Corin Parker, and the Stages production of Rent will be directed by Joe Garoutte, with musical direction by HRVHS Music Director Dan Kenealy.
“I will continue to conduct the Sinfonietta for the next few years at least,” Steighner said. “Soon we plan on transitioning to an artistic committee made up of myself and the ensemble directors. This will ensure that CGOA continues to maintain the same high musical standards, keeps innovating artistically, and provides our community with outstanding performances as we have been doing.”
CGOA’s Sinfonietta orchestra will perform Nov. 5 and 7, in The Dalles and Hood River. The program will include the world premiere of “A Sasquatch Portrait” by Steighner.
Additional information is available at gorgeorchestra.org or by emailing info@gorgeorchestra.org.
