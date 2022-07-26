Round Room, LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, announces that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies in the upcoming milestone 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. In its 10 years of occurrence, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. as they prepare for their upcoming school years.
On Sunday, July 31, between 1-4 p.m., families can visit TCC Hood River, 2149 W. Cascade Ave., Ste 104, and TCC The Dalles, 400 Mt. Hood St., Ste 100, to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Families can also enter their students in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the giveaway’s Big Impact. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local TCC and Wireless Zone stores during the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.
“For the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway to reach its 10th edition is truly monumental for all of us at Round Room, TCC and Wireless Zone. This event is now an annual staple in communities nationwide and we couldn’t be more proud of how much we’ve been able to positively impact students these last 10 years,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. “The rising costs of school supplies have made it immensely difficult for many families to adequately prepare their children each school year. Our goal is to alleviate these challenges for as many families as we can through this annual give back event.”
Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
To learn more about TCC and Wireless Zone visit www.RoundRoom.com.
