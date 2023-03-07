Hood River’s Bessie Asai (nee Watanabe) will turn 100 on March 13.
Born on in 1923 in Hood River, Bessie graduated from Odell High School in 1941. When Executive Order 9066 was enacted in 1942, she and her family were relocated to internment camps in Pinedale and Tule Lake in California.
They were subsequently moved to Heart Mountain, Wyo., in 1945 before being allowed to return home to Hood River amidst discrimination and harassment.
However, she and many other Japanese Americans persevered. She married Masami (Min) Asai on Feb. 20, 1948, had four children, and worked hard to make a successful life on their orchard. She was very active in the community: She was a member of the Japanese American Citizens League, taught 4-H for 28 years, was a Cub Scout and Blue Bird leaders for her children, was active in Valley Christian Church, United Methodist Church, and Spirit of Grace Church, served 12 years on the Hood River Hospital board, 10 years on the Down Manor board, and many years on the election board.
She loves to garden, cook, golf, and work on puzzles, but family is most important to her.
