Betty Joan Horton of Pe Ell, Wash., died Nov. 28, 2022, at MultiCare Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Wash., of complications with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 88.
Joan was born April 17, 1934, in Dufur, Ore., to William Henry Harrison McConnell and Blanche Hepburn (nee Gallaher) McConnell. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Barton Elbert Clements and son Kirk Jeffrey Clements.
She is survived by husband of 51 years, Ronald Guy Horton; children Barton Craig Clements (Barbarajean), Milodene Clements, and Kendall James Clements (Lynn); and six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Other survivors include sister Evalee Reed, brother James McConnell (Nancy) and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service with reception afterward will be held at the Dufur Christian Church on April 15 starting at 11 a.m., followed by interment of her ashes at the Dufur Community Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
