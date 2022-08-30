A collection of oil paintings, drawings and marble sculptures by Gorge-based artist Craig Luster will be featured at Old St. Peter’s Landmark in The Dalles Sept. 2-3 for a temporary exhibit.
The show starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Also featured will be Victor Johnson on guitar for a solo performance to accompany the exhibit on Friday from 7-9 p.m. On Saturday, Portland jazz trio Dave Captain, Randy Porter, and Todd Strait will be performing during the show from 7-9 p.m. Free admission both days.