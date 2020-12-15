The Klickitat County Republican Party held its bi-annual reorganization meeting Dec. 5, selecting officers and voting on bylaws for the 2021-22 year. Grant Cheney, Precinct Committee Officer (PCO) from White Salmon was appointed Secretary; Lisa Evans, PCO from Husum, was elected Chair; Matthew Langdon, PCO from Mountain Brook, was elected State Committeeman; Susan Kelsey, from Centerville, and prior PCO from Goldendale was elected State Committee Woman; Peter Leon, PCO from Wishram and the previous Chair, was elected Vice-Chair, and Shane Cagle, PCO from Dallesport, was appointed Treasurer.
In addition to the required business, the Washington State Republican Party Eagle Volunteer Program recognized four Klickitat County women as Eagle Volunteers.
“These ladies represent the very best Republican Party Volunteers, because of their many years of long service to the Klickitat County Republican Party,” Leon said. Honored were Laura Cheney, prior PCO from White Salmon and former Chair; Joan Frey, prior PCO from Lyle and former County Commissioner and retired PCO; Sharon Aleckson, prior State Committee Woman and Vice Chair; and Kathy Moco, Pine Forest PCO, President of the Klickitat County Republican Women and prior Secretary and Treasurer.
Commented