Hood River senior Lauraine Smith added a runner-up finish at the OSAA Class 6A/5A girls state championships to her extensive wrestling resume last weekend.

Smith, who had pinned her way to a regional wrestling championship three weeks ago, finished second at 155 pounds at state. The Portland tournament was delayed by a Wednesday, Feb. 22 snowstorm, which necessitated a rare Sunday finish for boys competitors. The tournament was supposed to start with Class 2A/1A boys schools on Thursday, and then blend in the larger school tourneys on Friday. Small schools were scheduled to conclude Friday night, and the large schools Saturday.