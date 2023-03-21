TDHS Michael Cole_MBG1336.jpg

Above, The Dalles high jumper Michael Cole easily clears the bar during the Mullen Leavitt Invitational on March 17.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Alaina Cassidy and Zoe Dunn showed some early season speed in leading The Dalles High girls track and field team in its first track and field meet March 17 at Wahtonka.

Cassidy, a sophomore, won the 1500 meters and the 800 meter races. She finished the day running a leg on the Riverhawks’ first place 4x400 relay. Cassidy’s 800 time of 2:37.41 seconds was a personal best and her metric mile time of 5:26.08 was four seconds off her PR. She pulled away from Trout Lake’s Myana Stock in the final 100 meters in both races.  

