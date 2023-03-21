Alaina Cassidy and Zoe Dunn showed some early season speed in leading The Dalles High girls track and field team in its first track and field meet March 17 at Wahtonka.
Cassidy, a sophomore, won the 1500 meters and the 800 meter races. She finished the day running a leg on the Riverhawks’ first place 4x400 relay. Cassidy’s 800 time of 2:37.41 seconds was a personal best and her metric mile time of 5:26.08 was four seconds off her PR. She pulled away from Trout Lake’s Myana Stock in the final 100 meters in both races.
Dunn also had a busy opener, winning the long jump (16-5.5), triple jump (34-8) and 100 (14.0). She also ran a leg on the Riverhawks’ 4x100 relay.
“We were blessed with great weather for our first meet of the season,” The Dalles Coach Garth Miller said. “I was really pleased with the efforts of our kids today. And a shout out to our volunteers who helped make this meet happen.”
Joining Dunn on the short relay were Amyrah Hill, Levi Irving, and Hannah Adams. All three had busy afternoons. Hill was second in the 100 and fifth in the 200. Adams was second in the 100 hurdles, fifth in the 100, after winning the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches, which tied her lifetime best. Irving was sixth in the high jump and also ran the 100 and threw the shot put.
In the field, senior Amy Hernandez started her 2023 season with two PRs; she was third in the shot put at 28-1, and second in the discus at 81-9. She improved more than six feet in the discus.
The Dalles had two winners in the boys meet — freshmen Derek Goulart and London Leitz. Goulart cleared a personal-best 5-10 in his first high school high jump and Leitz won the long jump at 18-6.
Continuing with the Riverhawks’ youth brigade, freshman Tyson Long ran to personal bests with his runner-up finishes in the 800 (2:17.23) and 1500 (4:39.9).
The Dalles had another win on the boys side with its 4x100 relay of Julian Morehouse, River McClure, Marguies Sagapolutele and Michael Cole. They passed the baton around in 41.14 seconds. Cole added a third place in the high jump (5-4), and McClure was third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the javelin and high jump.
